Emily Simpson claps back after follower accuses the RHOC star of ‘trying too hard’

Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson clapped back at an Instagram follower who accused her of being a “try hard” after sharing a recent sexy snap. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson has been on a journey towards building a healthier life for herself for a quite some time. The mom of three has been documenting her progress for months now, showing off her killer physique and sharing her tips and tricks with followers on social media.

She’s continuously remained vulnerable in sharing her successes and challenges along the way. And for the most part, Emily’s fans have been pretty supportive of her posts, with many sending words of encouragement each time the 45-year-old shares something new.

Along with Emily’s progress, fans have been able to watch as her self-confidence grew. This was most evident in the evolution of her style. Emily went from cover-ups to figure-hugging bodysuits and pictures that showed off how much work she’s put into building her booty.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, it’s not all support and encouragement for Emily. In fact, on her latest Instagram post, a follower came for her confidence and left a snarky comment on the post. But Emily wasn’t having it, and in true RHOC Emily fashion, she shut the hater down with a comment of her own.

Emily’s post encourages her followers to start their health journey

In her latest Instagram post, Emily shared a snap of herself dressed up in a little black dress with a cute crisscross detail on the bag. To top off the look, she added knee-high pointed-toe white boots.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

In part, she captioned the post, “My daughter told me today: ‘Mom, I’m not a ‘give in’ kind of girl’ and I have to say I’m here for it.”

“So here’s to all the Not Giving In Girls out there!” she continued. “And always remember it’s never too late to start moving and getting better and stronger!”

The post garnered plenty of love for the RHOC star with many comments expressing how good she looked and how her hard work has paid off.

Emily shuts down hater that calls her a ‘try hard’

Although her post was supposed to encourage her followers to embrace their health and to promote her workout videos, one follower, in particular, couldn’t help but throw hate her way.

“Trying to [sic] hard to be sexy … sad …” the follower wrote.

However, not one to take criticism lying down, Emily clapped back with a simple, and some may argue — petty, reply pointing out how silly it was for the follower to call her out for trying too hard when the commenter themselves wasn’t perfect.

“What’s sad is you don’t know the difference between to and too,” Emily wrote.

Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

It seems that Emily’s new confidence helps her stand up for herself against haters looking to bring her down, which is always a good look.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.