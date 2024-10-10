RHOC cast says Shannon Beador was ‘frazzled’ after filming the Season 18 reunion

There was much chatter over the weekend as The Real Housewives of Orange County cast had gathered to film the Season 18 reunion.

We know that Shannon Beador, Alexis Bellino, and Tamra Judge were all in the hot seat as the most talked about cast members this season.

Not much has leaked about what transpired when the women reunited to air their grievances and answer for their behavior, but host Andy Cohen spilled a bit of tea.

The Bravo head honcho claimed things were calm on the set, adding that viewers would be “surprised.”

Meanwhile, newbie Katie Ginella and her bestie Jennifer Pedranti recently shared more details about the reunion and how Shannon fared during the event.

The duo noted that the sitdown was “a lot” for the 60-year-old and that she was “frazzled” when it was all over.

Jennifer Pedranti says the RHOC reunion was ‘a lot’ for Shannon Beador

Katie and Jennifer sat down for a chat with Jeff Lewis — who’s also a close friend of Shannon — and shared how she was doing after the reunion

“I talked to her the day after the reunion and she was running around like crazy,” said Jenn. “The reunion was a lot, I would say, for Shannon.”

She continued, “The season was a lot for Shannon and so she was a little bit like running around the day after the reunion, frazzled, trying to get everything done.”

After hearing that news, Jeff told the RHOC stars that he would hold off on reaching out to Shannon noting, “I’m giving her space and then I’ll circle back.”

The Jeff Lewis Live host might be in hot water with the mom of three after his comments about the situation regarding Shannon and Joel Kim Booster.

Jeff reacted after the Love Hotel host put the Bravo Housewife on blast, reasoning that the eye-raising claims about Shannon were “possible” because she was not in a good space before heading to Mexico to film the show.

Meanwhile, Shannon has denied any wrongdoing on the set.

Katie Ginella needed ‘two days to recover’ after the reunion

Katie Ginella dished on her first reunion experience during the interview with Jeff, noting that she needed “two days to recover.”

“I was like, I feel like I’m coming out of like a coma, I laid in bed for two days,” she said.

The RHOC duo shared that they spent about 12 hours on the set that day, arriving at the studio at about 7:30 a.m. and filming until about 7:30 or 8:00 p.m.

Check out Jenn and Katie’s interview with Jeff Lewis below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.