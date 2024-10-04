Shannon Beador denies Joel Kim Booster’s ‘sad’ accusations about her behavior

Shannon Beador has been a hot topic — more so than normal — over the past few days thanks to Joel Kim Booster’s social media rant about her.

The host of the upcoming dating special Love Hotel slammed Shannon after their time together filming the show and accused her of treating people terribly on the set.

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans have defended the 60-year-old against those accusations, but Shannon has finally addressed the claims.

During a recent taping of her and Vicki Gunvalson’s improv show, the mom of three clapped back at Joel and noted that his behavior was not a good look.

Shannon told the audience that Joel had “nothing but love” for her while they were recently filming the Housewives dating show in Mexico so she has no idea what his rant was about.

She also noted that an hour before the wrap party that sparked his outburst they had a lovely moment together and he expressed how happy he was for her.

RHOC’s Shannon Beador responds to Joel Kim Booster’s claims

At last, Shannon has spoken and she refuted those eye-raising claims made by Joel about her in his Instagram Story.

While answering questions from the audience during the Shanon & Vicki Live show in Irvine, the RHOC star was asked about the rumors.

Shannon said she didn’t know where Joel’s rant came from because an hour before the wrap party, they had an emotional moment together.

“He had tears in his eyes and said ‘I’m so happy for you,'” shared Shannon, adding, “It’s really gonna look silly for him because he had nothing but love for me the entire show.”

The Bravo Housewife also repeated some of the things Joel said in his online rant: “He trashed my daughters, he said that he hopes that we suffer, he said that he feels sorry for John Janssen; he says that I’m nothing but a pathetic drunk.”

“What I’m sad about is that I did actually some kind things on the show, and people said I was kind,” she continued. “So, It’s hard for me to walk away from the experience that I really enjoyed and to have that taken away.”

Shannon’s friend Jeff Lewis thinks ‘it’s possible’ that Joel’s claims are true

Shannon’s friend Jeff Lewis also chimed in on the drama and added fuel to the fire.

The controversial Jeff Lewis Live host claimed he spoke with the RHOC star two days before she headed to Mexico to film the show and was “concerned” about her.

Jeff claimed Shannon was going through a rough time and may have acted out.

“I think it’s possible, that this could have happened, I do,” said Jeff. “I just felt that she was not in a great state when I spoke to her.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.