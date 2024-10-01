RHOC viewers react to claims of Shannon Beador being a ‘terror to staff behind the scenes

Shannon Beador’s ears must be ringing because she’s been a hot topic for the past few days amid accusations she behaved badly on the set of her new dating show.

People are split on whether they believe Joel Kim Booster, the host of Love Hotel, who recently dragged Shannon on social media about her behavior.

The posts have since been removed, but Joel’s Instagram Stories have been making the rounds online.

In the messages, he slammed The Real Housewives of Orange County star for her treatment of the staff while in Cabo San Luca, Mexico, filming the upcoming Peacock series.

Filming for the show recently ended, but it seems Joel hit his breaking point during the wrap party for the event, where she was allegedly terrible to someone close to Joel.

Joel reportedly confronted the RHOC star and told her, “People don’t like you, they pity you.”

Shannon has yet to speak out on the claims that she was a “terror” behind the scenes, but that hasn’t stopped the chatter regarding the allegations.

Bravo viewer shares a quote from an RHOC producer in defense of Shannon Beador

Some RHOC fans have come to Shannon’s defense in the wake of the recent claims about her poor behavior behind the scenes.

An X user defended the 60-year-old by posting a snippet from the book, Not All Diamonds and Rose where RHOC producer Kathleen French had nothing but glowing things to say about Shannon.

“I trust the actual producers of #RHOC about how Shannon is behind the scenes,” stated the commenter.

I trust the actual producers of #RHOC about how Shannon is behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/pQO7X7lG3I — C. (@cstsher) September 29, 2024

RHOC fans react to claims about Shannon’s poor treatment of staff

While some X users who saw the post agreed with the sentiment, others believed Joel’s claims about Shannon’s bad behavior.

“The way someone treats their producer vs. the way they treat staff are two different things,” a commenter reasoned.

“Treating your producer vs treating staff is completely different. Ramona was probably good tk her producers as well,” reiterated someone else.

“We all know Shannon Beador is a spoiled brat. We all know she’s an entitled, horror of a human. We see it all the time on HWs,” said someone else.

One RHOC said, “I would treat producers much better if my goal is to stay on a show – it’s called strategy…Shannon’s been called out season after season for not investing on people, and ghosting them if they get dropped from the show.”

Pic credit: @naughtygal00/@bravoandyalt/@kyleg_89/@Sammiloola/X

Do you believe the claims about Shannon’s poor treatment of staff? Let’s chat in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.