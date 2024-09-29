Host of Shannon Beador’s new dating show slams the RHOC star’s behavior as filming ends: ‘Hope she suffers’

Shannon Beador has been getting a lot of sympathy from The Real Housewives of Orange County fans this season.

However, they might change their tune amid allegations that she was horrid on the set of the upcoming Peacock dating show, Love Hotel.

The Bravo star recently jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to film the show alongside Potomac Housewives Gizelle Bryan and Ashley Darby, as well as RHONY alum Luann de Lesseps.

Filming just wrapped, but now the show’s host, actor Joel Kim Booster is dragging Shannon for her behavior.

In a series of online messages, he called her “a pathetic drunk” and slammed her for treating people poorly, not just on the set but at a recent wrap party.

He also included Shannon’s ex, adding, “I can’t imagine what John Janssen went through.”

The posts have since been taken down but not before they were screen captured and reposted online.

RHOC star Shannon Beador slammed by host of new dating show

We do not know what went down in Mexico while filming the show, but Shannon ticked off the host, and he put her on blast.

Instagram user @theblondepuertorican2 posted the series of messages that Joel posted and later deleted about Shannon.

The first story read, “Just because you’re a pathetic drunk on a reality television show best known for a string of failed relationships and a DUI does not make you a star and does not give you license to treat the people you work with like they are subhuman. Period.”

Joel noted that the network would no doubt ask him to remove the post, but he told his followers to send him a DM if they wanted to see videos.

In his next post, he acknowledged that he got in trouble for posting the messages, exclaiming, “Well, that was quick. Anyway, don’t regret it. Hope you screenshot it. Hope she suffers.”

“Let’s just say I can’t imagine what John Janssen went through. Poor guy,” he added.

Shannon is accused of poor behavior on the set

Meanwhile, the Housewives fan account shared more details in a message about what Shannon did to upset Joel Kim Booster.

The message noted that Joel also went on Instagram Live and dragged Shannon even more for her behavior on the set.



He said she “has been a TERROR for the entire three weeks, humiliates the crew, was hideous to him, and that at the wrap party just a few hours ago she was terrible to someone he really loves,” the message claimed.

It also stated that Joel confronted Shannon after the latest incident.

“He got in her face and said ‘You think you’re a star? people don’t like you they pity you.'”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.