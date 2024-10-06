RHOC cast teases ‘Big Day’ as reunion taping kicks off

It’s a day of reckoning for The Real Housewives of Orange County cast as they gather for the Season 18 reunion taping.

The big event hosted by Andy Cohen is in motion as we speak and several of the cast have hinted at the “Big Day.”

Jennifer Pedranti posted about it on social media as she prepped for her second reunion.

This time, we’re expecting the 47-year-old to bring all the smoke for Tamra Judge as she’s been dragging the controversial RHOC star online.

Jennifer has been defending her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, against false claims made by the RHOC star on and off the show.

The couple recently took legal action against her, all of which will likely be discussed at the reunion.

Speaking of Tamra, she dished about the reunion with her Instagram followers, even asking for advice as she prepared to take the hot seat.

Tamra Judge asks for advice as RHOC reunion taping kicks off

The reunion is usually a stressful time for the Bravo Housewives but Tamra is trying to relax before filming kicks off momentarily.

The RHOC star posted a video on her Instagram Story noting that she was still in bed before heading out for the reunion taping.

“Good morning, it is go time guys,” said Tamra in the clip which showed a GIF of Andy Cohen.

“I have my bleaching strips on my teeth. I’m just laying in bed, gonna have to leave in about 40 minutes to get in the car to head to the reunion,” she continued.

The Bravo star noted that her pregame activity was shopping on Amazon to distract herself from the big event as she prepared to face off with several castmates.

“Got any advice? Send it to me,” said Tamra to her followers. “Can’t wait, this is gonna be so much fun.”

🚨 The #RHOC Season 18 reunion is taping today and Tamra Judge is ready! pic.twitter.com/lFDB1TrRzz — TV Deets (@tvdeets) October 6, 2024

Katie Ginella and Jennifer Pedranti tease ‘Big Day’

Tamra is not the only RHOC star prepping for the reunion. Newbies Jennifer Pedranti and Katie Ginella teased the moment as well.

This is Jenn’s second reunion taping, so at least she knows what to expect.

She posted a fresh-face photo on her Instagram Story wearing a cap and sweater seemingly in her car, heading to the location to get glammed up for the event.

Jenn, who was holding a cup of coffee in the snap, wrote “Big Day!” on the post.

Her new RHOC bestie, Katie, also shared a similar photo, rocking oversized sunglasses and a sweater as she geared up for her first reunion.

Jennifer Pedranti and Katie Ginella’s pre-reunion snaps. Pic credit: @jennifer.pedranti/katie.ginella/Instagram

Katie captioned her post, “Ready to work/werk,” as she smized for the snap.

The brunette beauty will be in the hot seat regarding her feud with Heather Dubrow after viewers criticized her for reigniting the Paparazzi rumors.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.