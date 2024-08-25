Tamra Judge ‘shocked’ by Gina Kirschenheiter’s comments and plans to confront her at the RHOC reunion

We’re only seven episodes into Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County but Tamra Judge is already looking forward to the reunion.

The blonde beauty will have to wait a bit longer for that, although she’s chomping at the bits to face off with Gina Kirschenheiter.

Tamra stated in a recent interview that she was shocked and confused by the things her castmate said about her on the show.

In the last episode, Gina accused her bestie, Emily Simpson of being mean and aggressive since she started hanging out with Tamra.

She clapped back and claimed there was no truth to the “offensive” accusations.

However, the Bravo star is not planning to try and mend things with her castmate anytime soon.

Instead, Tamra is saving it for the cameras, proclaiming that she’s waiting for the Season 14 reunion to confront

Tamra had an interview with Decider and the RHOC star said she had a bone to pick with Gina Kirschenheiter.

The RHOC star dished about the dual cast trip with half of the cast hanging with her in Big Bear and the other in La Quinta with Shannon Beador.

However, Tamra admitted that when she watched the episode she was surprised by things that Gina said about her.

“I was totally shocked with this narrative that I am turning Emily into an a**hole,” Tamra exclaimed, adding that Emily is smart and has her own opinions.

“Me and Emily do not have powwows talking about how we can possibly be b**hes to people,” she reasoned.

The RHOC star said she “took offense” to Gina’s confusing comments because she didn’t realize her castmate thought that low of her.

However, Tamra is patiently waiting to confront Gina when the time is right.

“I will take that up at the reunion because I have always had a decent relationship/friendship with Gina,” noted the 56-year-old. “Now to hear when she goes into her confessionals or behind my back, she tends to come for me.”

Gina Kirschenheiter is Team Shannon Beador this season

Gina has also spoken out against Tamra’s behavior toward Shannon Beador this season and has been surprisingly kind to the mom of three.

Gina and Shannon had a major fallout in Season 13 but after the 60-year-old’s heartfelt apology, the duo have been trying to repair their friendship.

That wasn’t just for the cameras because the women were recently spotted out to lunch with Gina’s bestie, Emily Simpson.

Gina posted a photo on Instagram of their casual outing, writing “#TGIF with this crew ❤️ happy Friday y’all.”

Check out Tamra Judge’s recent interview below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.