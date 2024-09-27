Jennifer Pedranti reacts to criticism for calling Tamra Judge ’trash’: ‘I can’t think of another name for her’

Jennifer Pedranti has been passive for too long and now we’re seeing another side of the soft-spoken Bravo Housewife.

Last season Jen sat by as Tamra Judge constantly criticized her boyfriend Ryan Boyajian and even threw a napkin in her face during a heated brunch.

However, those days are over!

Tamra has set her sights on Ryan again after she claimed he bashed her and her husband Eddie Judge on a podcast.

This time, Jen is clapping back and she recently called Tamra “trash” for going after Ryan again.

Meanwhile, her BFF Teddi Mellencamp caught wind of the comment and she reprimanded Jen for her choice words.

The blonde beauty doubled down in response and bluntly noted “I can’t think of another name for her.”

Teddi Mellencamp and her fill-in co-host Erika Jayne discussed Episode 12 of RHOC on Two T’s in a Pod.

Since the big scene featured Ryan and Tamra it’s no surprise that he was a topic of conversation during their chat.

At one point Erika reasoned that a comment Ryan made on the show reeked of deception, but that’s not what garnered a retort from Jen.

The duo also commented on her Instagram Story where she slammed Tamra for her behavior and called her trash.

“I don’t like when people call people trash,” said Teddi.

Erika agreed adding, “The ‘trash’ is where she lost me.”

Jen caught wind of the post and had lots to say in the comment section.

“Girls, I made the post. I completely understand the statement of calling her ‘trash’ doesn’t sit well with you. It’s not my nature either. BUT. I apologize I can’t think of another name for her,” Jen wrote.

The RHOC star had much more to say about Tamra, noting that she has “ZERO class” and cited several examples.

“Peeing like a dog on my back patio, sticking her finger in Emily’s butt, peeing in Katie’s driveway… I could go on and on,” Jen elaborated.

“She made BIG allegations against Ryan. She will be hearing about it,” Jen added.

Jennifer Pedranti has a message for Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp

After hearing their take on her and Ryan, the RHOC star had a few words for Teddi and Erika.

“I have so much respect for you @theprettymess,” stated Jen, who added that just because she’s a new Housewife and Tamra is a veteran it “doesn’t mean that me, my partner, or my family take her bashing quietly.”

As for Teddi, the 47-year-old bluntly opined, “It feels like you are one of those girls that like whoever your BF likes and hates on whoever your BF hates. I’m different.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.