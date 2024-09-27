RHOC cast discusses explosive dinner scene between Tamra Judge and Ryan Boyajian

Katie Ginella had no idea how explosive things would get when she organized a dinner with her co-stars and their husbands at her home.

The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie is likely regretting that now because things took quite a turn between Tamra Judge and Ryan Boyajian.

The women recently reacted to the tense faceoff between the duo after Tamra confronted him about trashing her and her husband Eddie Judge on a podcast.

Ryan didn’t back down and his girlfriend Jen Pedranti defended her man against Tamra’s claims.

Things intensified when an angry Tamra exclaimed “How’s the FBI going for you?” before Eddie intervened and urged her to stop.

Jen and Ryan pretended not to know what the 57-year-old was referring to, but there will be more on that in upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, during a recent interview, Katie opened up about the “tough dinner” and admitted that she’ll take a different approach the next she has the cast as her home.

RHOC newbie Katie Ginella reacts to the explosive dinner scene at her home

Katie Ginella visited Bravo HQ and she dished about the recent episode.

Katie confessed that she learned about the tension between the two couples “pretty close” to when the cast was set to arrive for arrive.

“So, they showed up and immediately it was, ‘I don’t wanna talk to you’ and it came to a head at the dinner table,” she noted.

“At one point my husband and I were holding hands under the table, like ‘holy s**t,'” confessed Katie.

However, now that she’s tasted her first RHOC dinner, Katie plans to make a few changes for the next one.

“That was a really tough dinner for me, so maybe next time I won’t have all that China on my dinner table,” added the brunette beauty. “And I will not take six hours to bake that cake that nobody could enjoy.”

Tamra Judge slams Ryan Boyajian’s behavior as ‘disgusting’

This is not the first time we’ve seen Tamra and Ryan go head to head as she accused him of being a cheater during Jens’s first season on the show.

Jen and Tamra squashed their beef at the Season 17 reunion, but soon after that, something changed.

Tamra said after the reunion she went to Scotland to film The Traitors and her phone was taken away leaving her no access to the outside world.

“I don’t know if they took advantage of that, but they started doing podcasts and interviews,” said the RHOC star. “I would’ve been okay if they didn’t bring my husband into it, Cut Fitness into it; they were reposting stuff about my son.”

“It’s disgusting,” she added. “He was just saying horrible things about us.”

Check out Tamra’s commentary below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.