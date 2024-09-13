Katie Ginella reacts to criticism for going after Heather Dubrow on RHOC: ‘If I did nothing, you’d have called me boring’

As a new addition to The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18, Katie Ginella has struggled to make much of an impact on viewers.

The season has been bursting at the seams with drama, but Katie’s surprising feud with Heather Dubrow has been one of the weakest storylines.

It all started when Katie accused Heather of calling the paparazzi to get snaps of her and her husband, Terry Dubrow, at Disneyland.

Heather has vehemently denied the accusation and even tried to move on with Katie, but the new housewife has been adamant about explaining her stance in recent episodes.

On Thursday’s new episode, she told Tamra Judge that Gina Kirschenheiter was only staying friendly with Heather to help her real estate career.

Because Tamra likes to stir the pot, she took that information to Heather, leading to a massive blowup during the final cast meet-up in Sonoma.

During the meeting, Gina claimed Katie was lying, and despite a lot of shouting, they all agreed to move on from the drama.

Heather and Katie are not friends

Heather has been talking about Katie negatively in the media while doing the rounds for Season 18, and it seems that something else will happen this season that will drive a wedge between them again.

Katie appeared on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live where she was asked if she regretted coming in hot for Heather the moment she started filming.

Katie’s response is pretty telling because fans have theorized that she’s been latching on to this storyline to make her mark on the show.

“If I did nothing, you’d have called me boring,” she told Andy and the audience in a segment that will surely put her even further on the outs with Heather.

There are still many unanswered questions about the back half of RHOC Season 18, but most of Katie’s scenes teased in the midseason trailer have already aired, signaling that she won’t be immersed in much drama for the rest of the season.

Katie could be another one-and-done Real Housewife

Katie’s performance at the upcoming reunion could be the deciding factor in whether or not she is asked back for a sophomore season.

Truthfully, there’s a high probability that she won’t make the cut for another season based on the first 10 episodes alone and this random rivalry with Heather.

She did make a great point that viewers would have called her boring, but now that she’s teased why she went so hard for Heather, it makes us wonder if she has staying power.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.