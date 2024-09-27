Ryan Boyajian slams ‘miserable’ Tamra Judge on RHOC: ‘Her marriage is a sham’

Has Tamra Judge met her match in Ryan Boyajian?

Thursday’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County sent the drama in an unpredictable direction as much of the cast assembled at Katie Ginella’s home for dinner and drinks.

However, this was the first time that Jennifer Pedranti’s fiance, Ryan Boyajian, breathed the same air as Tamra and Eddie Judge after he blasted the pair on a podcast.

The drama started quickly, with Eddie shaking Ryan’s hand but declining his hug.

“You gonna hide?” Ryan complained to Eddie as the party got underway.

“I just got nothing to say to you,” Eddie fired back, and Tamra then proceeded to trash Ryan to anyone who would listen.

Eddie grew concerned because Tamra was getting progressively drunk at the event and instructed Katie’s husband, Matt Ginella, to cut her off.

Tamra was activated at the party

“Last time Tamra got super drunk like this, I literally had a napkin thrown in my face, so I’m hoping everyone holds on to their napkins tonight,” Jennifer said in a confessional during the episode.

After some back-and-forth about Alexis Bellino, John Janssen, and Shannon Beador, Tamra suggested they speak about the elephant in the room and called out Ryan for going on a podcast and talking “mad s**t” about her and Eddie.

Ryan felt he was “validated in everything,” he said “based on the way” Tamra and Eddie treated him last season.

“Are you f*****g kidding me?” Tamra yelled across the table as Jennifer interjected because she didn’t believe her man talked badly about Eddie as a businessman.

As Tamra continually yelled back that Ryan did speak about her husband, Ryan ultimately said that he “supported” their business, but things shifted when Eddie “talked s**t about me.”

Ryan then mentioned a barbecue he hosted, at which Eddie claimed one of Ryan’s friends said that Ryan “goes after married women.”

Eddie confirmed that happened and wouldn’t veer away from the accusation as Ryan proclaimed, “It didn’t.”

Ryan’s issue with Eddie’s recollection of events is that he believes Eddie would have had a problem with him from that point had it happened.

“I knew you were not a threat to me, and I guarantee you would never have my wife,” Eddie reasoned calmly across the table.

As Jennifer and Tamra got into it, Tamra claimed that Ryan brought her son into the drama after resharing an Instagram post that included him.

“Don’t talk about my kids because I will f*****g go after you if you go after my kids,” Tamra seethed as Ryan claimed that wasn’t his intention.

Jennifer comes for Eddie

Jennifer then turned her attention to Eddie because she was mad that Tamra was running her mouth, and he was allowing it.

“Why do you f*****g sit there, Eddie? You and I have known each other for so f*****g long. I’ve supported you. I’ve always supported her. Why do you allow this s**t?” she yelled.

“What, am I her keeper?” Eddie responded as Tamra said he wouldn’t get involved because her “husband’s not a little b***h.”

Ryan then took issue with Tamra’s age and behavior at a table full of adults.

“Oh, I know you’re so perfect, Ryan. How’s the FBI going for you?” Tamra retorted as Eddie grabbed her face and told her to “stop.”

“You don’t know anything about the FBI?” Tamra asked Jennifer as Eddie continued to try to get her to stop what she was doing.

“Can you just stop talking?” Eddie said to his wife as she left the table and stormed out.

“I’m done,” the longtime cast member whined as she marched out of Katie’s home.

That has got to be one of the most dramatic scenes in RHOC history, and the drama looks set to continue throughout the season.

Tamra has been criticized this season for her treatment of her co-stars, and Ryan took to a confessional to state his belief that she tries to “railroad” anyone happy “because she’s miserable.”

“Her marriage is a sham, Eddie is soft, he’s unemployed. When others are doing well, and real love is showing, she can’t handle it because it’s everything she doesn’t have,” he concluded.

While The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been criticized for involving the husbands in the drama, RHOC has been doing so sparingly, and it’s paid off big time this season.

It was obvious that Tamra would want to make someone of the FBI drama involving Ryan because she continually uses her co-stars to create storylines for herself.

There has been little of note in Tamra’s life recently that has made it onto the show, so coming for other cast members is her last hail mary to secure another season.

With the reunion approaching, it will be interesting to see if she admits any of her wrongdoings or continues to deflect.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.