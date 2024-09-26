Jennifer Pedranti slams Tamra Judge and her ‘crocodile tears’ as she goes after boyfriend Ryan in RHOC teaser

Jennifer “Jen” Pedranti is sweet as pie – until you go after her boyfriend Ryan Boyajian; then you’ll see a much different side of the blonde beauty.

Tamra Judge is about to find that out because Jen just blasted the mom of three and her “crocodile tears” on social media.

The post referenced a teaser for Episode 12 titled The Elephant in the Room which will air on September 26.

The sneak peek features Jen and Tamra out to lunch with Ryan and Eddie along with castmates Katie Ginella, Emily Simpson, and their husbands.

However, Tamra doesn’t hesitate to address the elephant in the room as things are tense between them.

According to the RHOC star, Ryan trashed her and Eddie on a podcast, and in the teaser, she confronts him about that.

Jennifer Pedranti blasts Tamra Judge and her ‘crocodile tears’

The tides are about to turn on RHOC and for once the focus won’t be on Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino.

During the next episodes, the attention will be focused on Ryan as Tamra Judge has a bone to pick with Jen’s man.

A clip of the upcoming episode was posted on social media and Jen is already coming to his defense.

“This woman for an ENTIRE year drug my man’s name through the MUD,” stated Jen in an Instagram Story. “Remember BEFORE cameras went up she never had ONE problem with Ryan. (#needastoryline).”

Jen also reasoned in her post that Tamra regularly “talks TRASH” about people but “If ONE person says anything back it’s crocodile tears or drunk slurring her words.”

Jennifer Pedranti’s message for Tamra Judge. Pic credit: @jennifer.pedranti/Instagram

Tamra Judge confronts Ryan Boyajian in the RHOC Episode 12 sneak peek

The Episode 12 teaser shows Tamra and Eddie with some of the other cast members as the RHOC star confronts Ryan.

“You were on a podcast and pretty much talked really mad s**t…,” she exclaims. “You talked about me as a mom; you talked about Eddie as a businessman, why?”

“I am validated in everything I said based on the way you treated me,” Ryan tells the couple.

He also slams Eddie’s claims that his friend warned Tamra’s husband about the blonde beauty hanging around him because he goes after married women.

“That absolutely didn’t happen,” says Ryan, as Tamra and Eddie hit back claiming that it did.

Meanwhile, Tamra doubles down in her confessional saying, “Ryan we all know you like to F married women, it’s the news on the street, we can name a list of them.”

“By the way, news alert, Jen was married when you f***ed her too,” adds Tamra.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.