RHOC preview: Tamra doubles down on calling Jen a liar after tossing a napkin in her face

Tamra Judge is not backing down after calling her friend Jennifer “Jen” Pedranti a liar and tossing a napkin in her face.

The dramatic moment played out on the last episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but in a preview for what’s to come, Tamra doubled down on her stance.

This all stems from Jen’s affair with her now-boyfriend Ryan, who, according to Tamra, has displayed some shady behavior since their relationship started.

The rumors are that Ryan has a penchant for going after married women, and at one point, he had his eyes on Tamra — a claim he has denied.

Now, Tamra wants Jen to… Well, actually, it’s unclear what she wants Jen to do. Maybe break up with Ryan and go back to her husband; I don’t know. However, the newbie is sticking by her man and has defended him against the accusations.

Tamra took things a step further and tossed a napkin in Jen’s face during another heated conversation about Ryan in the last episode.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old is getting heat online for turning on her friend and sharing details about her relationship on camera.

Tamra Judge doubles down on calling Jen a liar in RHOC sneak peek

A preview for the new episode shows the aftermath of the dramatic group lunch where Tamra tossed a napkin at Jen’s face.

Let’s just say Tamra is not sorry about what she did, and she still thinks that Jen is a liar.

In the clip, Tamra met up with Heather Dubrow, and of course, the dramatic napkin toss was discussed. Heather asked about Tamra’s issues with Jen, and she was very blunt in her response.

“This is the thing, you know me. There’s one thing I can’t deal with, and that’s a goddamn liar,” said Tamra.

Meanwhile, Jen met up with Taylor Armstrong and Shannon Beador, and the newbie was very confused about how things escalated.

“I don’t know what to feel,” Jen confessed to the women. “I keep going back and replaying like, why did it go so south with Tamra and I?”

RHOC viewers blast Tamra for being a bad friend to Jen

RHOC viewers are not amused with Tamra’s behavior towards Jen, and after the preview clip was posted online, they bashed her in the comments.

“I think Tamra brought Jen on to have a storyline…so far every episode has been her talking about her, trashing her, etc,” said one commenter.

“For those who wondered why Tamra was fired last time, here you go. She’s a friend to no one,” reasoned someone else.

Pic credit: @therealhousewiveszone/Instagram

One viewer wrote, “If Tamra cannot deal with liars she definitely shouldn’t look in the mirror 👀.”

Another added, “Tamara needs to worry about unemployed Eddi 😩🥴 and not Jenn and playboy Ryan 😭😂😭.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.