Tamra Judge talks shocking ‘napkin throw’ in the RHOC trailer — Does she regret it?

The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers were anxious for Tamra Judge’s return to the show after a two-year hiatus, and the Season 17 trailer did not disappoint.

The clip showed an unhinged Tamra tossing a napkin in the face of one of her costars during a sit-down dinner, but does Tamra regret her actions?

The mom of four dished about the juicy moment during a recent interview and her response was an interesting one.

We still don’t know what triggered the 55-year-old to take such an action, but we’ll find out soon enough as the show will premiere on June 7.

Meanwhile, Tamra along with her costar Shannon Beador joined her for the interview, and they teased what viewers can expect.

Not surprisingly, that memorable napkin throw was a point of conversation.

RHOC star Tamra Judge talks napkin throw in the Season 17 trailer

The RHOC stars had their oranges in hand during a recent chat with Bravo as they aired their feelings after the release of the Season 17 trailer.

Fans are looking forward to seeing Tamra back on their screens, and Shannon confessed that her return was major for the show.

“Having Tamra come back this year was an absolute game changer for the show,'” confessed Shannon, who added that the Cut Fitness creator is “riveting TV.”

That point was proven in the most talked about moment from the trailer as it involved Tamra and newbie, Jennifer Pedranti — who got a napkin tossed in her face in the clip.

However, when asked if she had regrets about that, Tamra laughingly responded, “I mean…I don’t live my life with regrets. It was a moment and I can’t really take it back.”

Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge tease lots more drama in Season 17

During the interview, Shannon and Tamra gave their take on the trailer and confessed that a lot of drama that played out during filming was not included in the clip.

“We waited a long long time and I’m not gonna say we’re disappointed at all, however, there’s a lot of drama that I was expecting to see and didn’t see,” admitted Tamra.

“People can look forward to things they did not see in the trailer, that’s for sure,” she later added.

Shannon backed up the sentiment and noted that the season might even start with some drama between her and Tamra.

Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson had a major falling out with Shannon — after they left the show and they’ve said some nasty things about each other in the media.

The trio carried on their feud for the past two years, and Tamra returned to the show still on bad terms with her former friend.

Thankfully, the Tres Amigas are now back together but we’ll see how they got back to a good place when Season 17 plays out.

The Real Housewives of Orange Country returns Wednesday, June 7, at 8/7c on Bravo.