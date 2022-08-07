Vicki Gunvalson congratulates BFF Tamra Judge on her RHOC return

Vicki Gunvalson supports her friend Tamra Judge after announcement that she’ll be returning to RHOC. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/F.Sadou/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Orange County OG Vicki Gunvalson seemingly has now bad blood with her former co-star Tamra Judge after it was announced she would be returning to the hit Bravo franchise.

RHOC has gone through plenty of changes over the last few seasons, and one of the biggest shockers was the announcement that Vicki and Tamra wouldn’t return to the show after Season 14.

At the time, it was revealed Tamra wasn’t fired from the show. Instead, she was offered a demotion to the title of Friend Of instead of retaining her full-time orange-holder status.

The offer came as an insult to Tamra and she decided to walk way from the show instead.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, fans have craved Tamra’s return to the franchise since her exit, and rumors have long been swirling that she may return. And fan wishes came true when it was revealed Tamra would return to the franchise in its upcoming season.

Shortly after learning of her return, Vicki took to social media and weighed in on her feelings of seeing Tamra on the RHOC cast again — this time, without her.

RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson talks Tamra Judge’s return to the franchise without her

Taking to Instagram, Vicki shared her love and support for one of her Tres Amigas counterparts. As it turns out, although she may not be returning to the show with Tamra, Vicki is more than happy to see her friend succeed.

In the post, Vicki shared throwback shots of their time on RHOC together. The first shot included a picture of the duo both rocking satin dresses — Vicki slaying in a hot pink number and Tamra in a sultry gold color.

The other pictures were a serious stroll down memory lane with snaps from their years together.

Vicki captioned the post, “‘My friend, my soulmate my sister’ is back on #rhoc 🍊🎥🧡 I loved seeing you reclaim your orange last night with @bravoandy on #wwhl @tamrajudge. Go give ‘em hell girl! #memories #bravotv #fun #rhoc #shesback🍊”

Will Tamra Judge be able to rekindle friendship with former Tres Amigas and RHOC co-star Shannon Beador?

Although it seems Vicki is happy for Tamra to return to her RHOC roots, fans can’t help but wonder what will unfold when Tamra comes face to face with friend turned nemesis Shannon Beador.

The former friends, along with Vicki, comprised the infamous Tres Amigas group. They were three of a kind, but once the threesome disbanded, the real drama began.

Since ending their friendship, Tamra and Shannon have continued to throw shade at one another online. But online drama is nothing compared to what may happen when the ladies are in the same room and filming for the new season.

The drama is bound to be deep and will unfold once the new season premieres.

Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.