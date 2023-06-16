Who is Jennifer Pendranti on RHOC? Age, job and everything else to know

Jennifer Pendranti is the newest Housewife on the block as she just made her debut in the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

However, with only two episodes into Season 17, we don’t know much about the newbie.

So far, Jennifer — who was introduced to the group through returning Housewife Tamra Judge — appears to be a perfect fit for the show.

She’s been getting along with the other women, and from what we’ve heard, this yoga enthusiast is anything but boring.

Jennifer has an estranged husband whom she still shares a home with, a new boyfriend whom she cheated on the ex with, five kids, and a houseful of animals.

That certainly makes for an interesting backstory, but there’s a lot more to learn about the newbie that we don’t know, at least not yet.

Here’s what we know about RHOC newbie Jennifer Pendranti

Jennifer kicked off her first event for the season with a relaxing yoga session, which is right up her alley.

She co-owns a yoga studio called Devi Rebel, the newest and largest yoga studio in South Orange County.

Jennifer offers a range of yoga and fitness classes at her studio, along with reiki healing, yoga therapy, and holistic health coaching.

As for her personal life, the 45-year-old has five kids that range in age from five to 18, namely Everleigh, Dawson, Grayson, Harrison, and her youngest son Dominic who was adopted.

Jennifer is not just a strong advocate for fostering children, but she has a love for animals as well. In the first episode, the busy mom revealed they have a mama cat and five foster cats, along with two guinea pigs, two dogs, and two fish.

What can we expect from Jennifer Pendranti this season?

Jennifer Pendranti has an interesting life as she’s in the middle of a divorce from her husband, Will, and is currently dating a new man, Ryan.

However, she still has a very close relationship with her ex, and they still share a home, though not at the same time. Will, runs her family business out of town, and when he’s in Orange County, he stays at their home with the kids, and she stays with Ryan.

However, there’s already gossip about Ryan and Jennifer, as she recently confessed to Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson that she had an affair with him while she was still with Will.

Meanwhile, we know that Jennifer and Tamra are good friends, but that will be put to the test this season. Jennifer had a napkin thrown in her face by Tamra in the Season 17 trailer, and we can’t wait to see how that plays out.

How do you feel about Jennifer Pendranti so far? Let us know in the comments.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.