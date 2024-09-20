Tamra Judge slams Ryan Boyajian in RHOC preview: ‘How’s the FBI going for you?’

Tamra Judge can go from zero to 100 in a matter of moments, and that’s exactly what happens in next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The polarizing cast member learns that Jennifer Pedranti’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, talked badly about her and her husband, Eddie Judge, on a podcast.

We’ve learned about Tamra over her years on reality TV that she’s always ready to explain her opinion, whether people listen or not.

In a teaser for the episode, Katie Ginella tells a cast member that Tamra and Eddie are upset that Ryan badmouthed them on a podcast.

We then cut to a cast event, where Ryan is put in the hot seat and maintains that everything he said was perfectly valid.

Never one to let someone get the upper hand, Tamra yells expletives at him, followed by a question about the legal drama doing the rounds about him.

“How’s the FBI going for you?” she yells across the table, which paves the way for Jennifer to question what she means about the FBI.

Tamra and Ryan have had issues in the past

Tamra and Ryan had a major bust-up (last year) when the long-running cast member claimed that Jennifer’s love interest said he wanted to sleep with her.

It created an uncomfortable storyline and paved the way for Tamra’s mouth to work overtime about Ryan and Jen, with fans firmly turning against Tamra in the aftermath.

The RHOC midseason trailer showcased Tamra coming in hot for Jennifer, asking at one point whether Ryan will put a hit out on her for coming for him.

It’s the typical below-the-belt insults we’ve witnessed from Tamra for years, but the tide has turned on her in a big way this season for her treatment of Shannon Beador.

Tamra has made jokes about Shannon’s sobriety, among other things, and has tried to play the victim in interviews.

Jennifer keeps getting the short end of the stick

It will be interesting to see whether or not Tamra will regain some fans when she goes after Ryan in the back half of the season because, let’s face it, they may be as bad as each other.

The sad part of the drama is that Jennifer keeps being brought into it, even though she’s been such a ray of sunshine as a housewife over the last two seasons.

The FBI storyline will kick into overdrive later this season when Ryan’s finances are questioned, and we’re sure Tamra will lead the charge after he mentions her name on that podcast.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.