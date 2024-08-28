The Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra Judge and Alexis Bellino have come under fire for using Shannon Beador’s DUI to make themselves look better on the show.

Season 18 of RHOC has been one for the books with Alexis’ return to stir the pot thanks to her romance with (no prize) John Janssen.

Tamra’s fallout with Shannon and Vicki Gunvalson has put her in the hot seat on and off-screen.

The budding friendship between Tamra and Alexis isn’t helping either of them win viewers over.

Once again, Alexis and Tamra have been dragged, but this time, it has to do with them trying to benefit from her drinking, which is not cool at all

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Steel Russell from the BravBros Podcast has unloaded on them in a rant that we can’t argue with.

Alexis Bellino and Tamra Judge blasted for using Shannon Beador’s DUI to ‘make themselves look better’ on RHOC

On the most recent episode of the podcast, Steel went all in on Alexis for threatening to share a video of Shannon allegedly nearly running over John’s daughter on the night she got her DUI.

“What do you think that’s going to do? You think that’s a moment where Shannon’s gonna be like, ‘Oh, my God, I need to change.’ She’s already trying to change it. All of you a**holes keep trying to throw a wrench into it and f**k her up along the way to make yourselves look better,” Steel began his rant.

The podcast host went all in on Tamra for going off at Shannon at their dinner, especially when Tamra and Shannon started going at it over drinking. Shannon brought up times Tamra drank, only to have Tamra hit back that she never drove her car into a house.

Steel got heated talking about people, aka Alexis and Tamra, without substance abuse problems, thinking they are better than those who suffer from substance abuse problems.

“For you to sit there with all of your shortcomings, Tamra, with all of your shortcomings, Alexis, with both of your relationships, alcohol that we’ve seen on TV. Now you both act like idiots,” he expressed. “For you to sit there and point the finger at Shannon and say, ‘I’m better than you because you drove into a house; I didn’t do that.’ That doesn’t make you a better person.”

RHOC’s Tamra Judge and Alexis Bellino called out for not taking accountability

The rest of Steel’s rant blasted Tamra and Alexis for never taking accountability for anything. While Shannon has certainly made a mess, at least she has owned her actions.

Alexis was slammed because her only storyline was with John and his issues with Shannon on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Side note to Alexis from Steel: no one cares about your 15-minute relationship with John because he’s not some big prize.

“These two idiots, Tamra and Alexis, of all people, you’re going to sit there and point a finger and say you’re better than. Is that a f**king joke,” Steel stated, “Go watch your seasons. Alexis, just go watch the last five episodes. You’re a disaster. Tamra, watch your whole entire catalog. You’re a f**king disaster.”

The BravBros podcast host wants them to leave Shannon alone so she can work on healing. Those wondering why this hit some so much for Steel is because he’s a recovering alcoholic who has been sober for six years.

Do you agree (or disagree) with Steel’s rant on Tamra Judge and Alexis Bellino?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-18 are streaming on Peacock.