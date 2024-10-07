RHOC viewers dissatisfied with Season 18 reunion seating chart

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 reunion is filming, and while we’re sure there’s drama brewing on the set, there’s also a bit of that on social media.

Bravo recently shared the seating chart, and viewers are less than thrilled with the lineup.

In case you’re wondering, Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge both got top seating next to Andy Cohen on opposite sides.

Shannon’s position is expected since she was the main character this season, but people are upset that Tamra also took the top spot.

However, it shouldn’t have been surprising as her feud with Shannon has been a major storyline on and off the show.

Tamra’s name has also been a hot topic on social media, along with Shannon and her nemesis, Alexis Bellino, who we’ll get to in a bit.

Meanwhile, Tamra isn’t the only cast member being discussed. People also think Heather Dubrow and Jennifer Pedranti were cheated out of second-chair positions.

Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge snag first chair at the RHOC reunion

Monsters and Critics shared earlier that the reunion was going down after several of the cast members posted about the big event.

Bravo also shared the seating chart on Instagram with the caption, “Your weekend plans? Catching up on Housewives. Our weekend plans? Filming the #RHOC Reunion. Here’s the official seating chart, presented by @lexususa.”

The chart showed Shannon sitting to the right of Andy, followed by Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, and newbie Katie Ginella.

On Andy’s left were Tamra, Emily Simpson, Heather Dubrow, and Alexis Bellino at the end of the couch.

RHOC viewers express dissatisfaction with the reunion seating

It didn’t take long for the comments to start racking up as RHOC fans shared their opinions on the seating chart.

Viewers had plenty to say about Alexis’s inclusion since she was only a friend this season. They also had issues with where some other cast members sat.

“Tamra gets the first seat! That’s obnoxious 🙄,” wrote a commenter.

“@jennifer.pedranti should be next to andy she gave us storyline after storyline!!” noted someone else.

An Instagram user exclaimed, “Ummm Jenn should have Tamara’s position!!!! wtf is this.”

“Why is emily next to heather? Jenn should have ginas seat? This is all wrong!” added someone else.

A commenter said, “HEATHER at the end of the couch??!??? OH HELL TO THE NAH NAH NAH.”

Another added, “Why the f**k is Alexis part of this?🤮.”

An RHOC user also exclaimed, “This is the worst seating chart in the history of the franchise.”

Are you in favor of the Season 18 seating chart? Tell us what changes you would make to the current lineup.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.