RHOC alum Meghan King says she feels ‘scared and brave’ during first solo trip without kids

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King has had a rough couple of years. Not only has the mom-of-three been working through a tumultuous divorce with her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, but she’s also had to adjust to life as a single mom.

And although Meghan has attempted to remain optimistic about her circumstances, she’s also kept it real in revealing that all the stress of the most recent year has been a lot for her to handle.

However, it seems that Meghan is now coming out the other side and has found a new confidence and sense of self after taking her first solo vacation without her three children.

In a series of inspiring posts to Instagram, Meghan says that her solo trip is “changing” her and that she’s embracing the fear and facing it with her own inner-bravery.

Meghan accidentally booked a tree house in the Mayan jungle

Back at the beginning of March, Meghan posted a series of photos to her Instagram announcing that she was taking her first solo vacation without her children.

She captioned the post, in part, “My longest vacation EVER without my kids (13 days!).”

“Hell, I’m a single mom… this isn’t the situation I ever expected to be in,” she continued.

In another post, Meghan explained how an accidental “glamping tree house” booking helped alter the way she viewed herself.

“On my first ever solo vacation I accidentally booked myself a glamping tree house in the Mayan jungle. Well, I knew it was in the jungle and it was a tree house,” she began..

She then admitted that while she knew it was a treehouse, she had no idea that the treehouse wouldn’t have the accommodations she was used to. The treehouse had no plumbing, no air conditioning, and no power. However, it wasn’t all bad.

“I don’t know if I love it or not but I know that it’s changing me,” Meghan shared. “Sustainable living is what I strive for but it makes me feel uncomfortable learning about how good I have it. Plus I’m proud to discover I’m incredibly resourceful without luxuries while being one with nature. I feel scared and brave at the same time.”

Meghan’s vacation comes after a rough year and a new breakup

2020 was not a kind year to Meghan. Her ongoing battle to divorce her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. And for as much as she was hoping to get the divorce finalized sooner rather than later, Meghan had no choice but to hold out while the courts remained closed due to the global pandemic.

But it wasn’t just her divorce that weighed heavily on Meghan. She also managed to contract COVID-19 and was required to quarantine away from a couple of her children while she recovered. Thankfully, she managed to make a full recovery.

And, to top it all off, Meghan experienced a fresh break up with her boyfriend, Christian Schauf, after he reportedly struggled to live with her public lifestyle.

Here’s hoping that Meghan’s life is on the upswing after her vacation.

