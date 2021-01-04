Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King Edmonds got vulnerable about her difficult holiday season.

As she acknowledged in her post, “Holidays are hard,” but she also had the pressure of COVID-19 and her recent divorce on top of that.

Meghan uploaded a picture of her in a bathtub with smudged makeup holding the book Untamed by Glennon Doyle.

“This is not a sexy post. I won’t bore you with my woe-is-me specifics but thank god for sisters and bubble bath and friends who send you meditations and this book I’m reading,” she started off the caption of her post.

“Despite me putting on makeup and looking cute I lost my brain today,” Meghan went on to confess. “Holidays are hard… so are kids and divorce and Covid times. (PSA: Instagram is smoke and mirrors. If looking at it makes you feel inadequate stop following that person, me included.)”

“Love you all. Now back to my unfiltered tub,” she concluded the vulnerable caption.

RHOC fans show Meghan King support

Fans flooded Meghan’s comments section with supportive comments.

“I love your honesty, Meghan. Sometimes we do need a woe is me bath and a good book. It’s going to be okay. This too shall pass,” one fan wrote.”

Another fan acknowledged the struggles Meghan has faced this past year.

“Sending love your way. You’ve been through the ringer these last few years wnd this one definitely was the cherry on top of that sh*t pile. You’re a bad**s Mama and you will continue to move forward and be amazing for your sweet kiddos,” the fan commented. “But in the mean time cry it out. Enjoy your bath. Have some wine.”

Another fan criticized Meghan’s ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, and sympathized with the struggling of splitting time with her children.

“I cant imagine trying to parent with that guy. You are so authentic. Kids get excited about stuff and right now he has the $$ for a lot of stuff,” the fan consoled. “However, if you continue to build a bond with them, no amount of stuff with EVER change or come between your bond. Hang in there!”

Meghan’s most recent relationship drama

Meghan and Jim filed for divorce in October 2019 after she found out he had been cheating on her.

Even though their relationship ended then, their divorce dragged on throughout the course of 2020.

Amid their messy divorce, Jim has criticized Meghan for trashing his home and exposing their family to COVID-19.

He also accused her of being “abusive” while praising his new girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor.

Since splitting with Jim, she began dating Christian Schauf. Unfortunately, after just six months of dating, the couple split leaving Meghan single again.

All in all, fans can agree this year has been a rough one for Meghan.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.