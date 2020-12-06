Meghan King ‘feeling sorry’ for herself in lengthy rant after Christian Schauf split

It’s been a rough few months for Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Meghan King.

After her split from her husband, Jim Edmonds, Meghan has continuously been working to rebuild a life for her and her three children, Aspen, 4, and Hayes and Hart, 2.

Earlier this year, Meghan also started a new relationship when she began dating film director Christian Schauf.

Unfortunately, just 6 months after they started dating, Meghan and Christian have now split. A source claims that Christian couldn’t handle all of the attention and publicity the couple received after Meghan announced that she had contracted COVID-19.

Meghan says she’s ‘overwhelmed as hell’

With a recent move, breakup, and three young children to care for, it’s understandable that Meghan would be feeling overwhelmed.

The 36-year-old took to her Instagram account to confide in her followers about the overwhelm she’s been feeling.

Sharing a sweet snap of her three kids decked out in Christmas pajamas, Meghan begins the caption, “Aspen gets so sad that her outfits never match her brothers but these brand new pjs I just bought (I let her pick them on our Amazon) brought her such joy.”

She continues, “Y’all, I love my kids like nobody’s business and if you follow me you know that. But holy f’ing balls I am overwhelmed as hell – today I lost my voice screaming at my kids for, well, for being kids.”

Meghan then admits that she’s struggling with the grief of broken dreams and exhaustion.

“I had to check myself before I wrecked myself: I packed an overnight bag for them and dropped them off with my (angel!) parents. I drove home crying the whole way partly because I feel like a horrible mom, partly because I have so much to do and I’m overwhelmed beyond belief, partly because I’m so sad to be leaving the home I picked out and built with hopes for the family that never really was, and partly because I’m exhausted from not sleeping,” she confessed.

Meghan wishes she had a partner to share these tough times with

Meghan concluded her post by expressing her loneliness in dealing with everything by herself.

“I went home, took a nap now I’m sharing this with you as I cry again – and I’m feeling sorry for myself bc I wish I had a partner on whose shoulder I could cry,” she writes.

Meghan’s reported breakup with Christian was clearly a devastating blow for the blonde beauty.

A source close to the former couple told E! News, “He couldn’t take all the social media and public attention. He ended it shortly after her COVID diagnosis and all the attention that went with it.”

So, while Meghan navigates her newly single life, she assures fans that she’ll make it through.

“Things are gonna be fine but today was heavy. Change is hard. I’m strong. I’ll persist. But I need a minute to feel the feels.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.