Jim Edmonds puts Meghan King on blast for leaving his house ‘dirty and messy’ after moving out

Meghan King’s ex-husband is calling her out on social media once again.

This time, Jim Edmonds is upset with the Real Housewives of Orange County alum because of the state in which she allegedly left his house.

The retired athlete previously shared the home with his now-ex-wife but moved out over a year ago when they broke up.

Meghan, however, remained in the house with the three kids that they share.

But now Meghan is officially making a clean break and has vacated the premises.

Unfortunately, her exit is now marred by drama as Jim just blasted his ex on social media.

Meghan King gets blasted by ex-husband

Clearly, the former MLB player was not too pleased with the state of his home after Meghan left the premises.

And he made sure to air his disdain on Instagram by sharing videos of the space.

The clips were posted in Jim’s Instagram stories and re-shared by US Weekly.

In one clip he said, “Today’s the big day. I got my house back…Tenants moved out, and I get to clean it up and put it up for sale. Hopefully, somebody cleaned it up a little bit, but we will see.”

“I didn’t realize that someone would leave a house this dirty and messy,” said the 50-year-old. “I have four people in here throwing trash away that was just left behind.”

He also shared that the RHOC alum had supposedly left “trash in the bathroom,” and in a TMI moment, he said there was “poop in the toilet.”

Sources speak out about Jim and Meghan

One source told the media outlet, “It took close to a year to get Meghan to finally leave the house so Jim could put it up for sale, and when she finally did vacate, she left the place looking like a pigsty.” Adding, “There was garbage everywhere and everything was dirty…”

However, a source for Meghan is vehemently denying those claims.

The insider shared, “Meghan hired a cleaning person to go to the home early this morning, but Jim had already changed the code, so the cleaner couldn’t enter. Meghan then arranged for the cleaner to return at 1 p.m. (in fact, she’s still there cleaning now), and Meghan communicated this information to Jim this morning.”

The source also claimed that Jim was simply trying to “humiliate his soon-to-be ex-wife by showing her toilet on Instagram.”

As for the mom-of-three, she is not allowing this to get to her down.

The 36-year-old has had a rough couple of weeks, not only battling COVID-19 but also going through a breakup with Christian Schauf.

She shared a statement saying, “I’m going through an emotionally heavy transition, and I’m choosing to only look for the positive because the negative is too much for me to take on right now. I’m very excited to be in my new home with my children!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.