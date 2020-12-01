Meghan King is single again – did Christian Schauf dump RHOC alum?

Former Real Housewives of Orange County housewife Meghan King is reportedly single again.

After nearly six months of dating, a source close to the personality told E! News that Meghan and her boyfriend Christian Schauf have gone their separate ways.

Did Christian Schauf dump Meghan?

According to the source, “He couldn’t take all the social media and public attention. He ended it shortly after her COVID diagnosis and all the attention that went with it.”

In early November, Meghan revealed that she had contracted Covid-19 and she was forced into quarantine.

“I tested positive for Covid,” she shared to her Instagram stories at the time. “I have been safe while traveling but I had an exchange on Tuesday where I did not protect myself and this is when I had to have been infected.”

She continued to explain that all of her children, except her son Hayes, were staying at their dad’s while she quarantined with the virus.

It seems that her official diagnosis brought more attention than Christian could handle and that’s rumored to be the final straw in their breakup.

Fans speculated the couple was in trouble

Prior to this news coming out, fans wondered if the couple was heading for a breakup when Meghan posted an Instagram live of herself giving a quick tour of the new home she had purchased in St. Louis.

While conducting the tour, Meghan clarified that the home was for her and her children; she didn’t include her boyfriend Christian on the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan King (@meghanking)

“No one is moving in this home except for me, Girly Girl, Aspen, Hart, and Hayes. That’s it. That is everyone who will be living in this house,” she wrote.

In another post, Meghan shared the moment that she took her three children into their new home for the first time. As they adorably ran around the empty space, Meghan took them upstairs so they could also see their new bedrooms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan King (@meghanking)

In the caption, Meghan wrote, “I just told my kids I bought us a new house. Aspen, Hayes and Hart get to see our new house and their bedrooms for the very first time.”

“They must think Rome was built in a day! I only told them I bought a house five minutes before this! It’s like it just magically appeared in their little minds! Count on mama to have all the magic,” she continued.

Although the pair may have split, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it wasn’t an amicable one.

Christian took to the comments in support of Meghan’s move.

“Congrats!!!” he shared.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.