RHOBH Season 11 reunion trailer: Here’s everything you need to know

The RHOBH reunion will be shocking. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion begins airing next week, and viewers are ready for all of the drama that’s in store.

For weeks Bravo has teased the explosive confrontations and the hard-hitting questions, and now, the trailer proves that it will be just as juicy as expected.

There is so much to dish about what to expect, so buckle up RHOBH fans, and let’s do a deep dive into what’s happening at the Season 11 reunion.

Erika Jayne gets put on a ‘skewer’

During the reunion trailer, Andy Cohen reveals he will put Erika Jayne on a “skewer.” He wasn’t holding back with the questions, and she stumbled over her words at one point.

Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne met up before The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion to discuss what would go down. She reveals that the Days of our Lives star warned her that the girls flipped on her, something Rinna says will be discussed at the reunion.

She also managed to call Sutton Stracke a “c**t” and fire back at her. After Erika Jayne attacked the Southern Belle at Kathy Hilton’s dinner party, these two have a complicated relationship. It was so unnerving that Sutton hired extra security to finish out the season.

Also, look for Erika to confront both Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley about the conversation they had with their husbands about Tom’s house being burglarized and the rollover accident. She isn’t holding back, and neither are her “friends.”

There’s a lot of shade thrown at the RHOBH reunion

Despite Erika Jayne dominating Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, some other conflicts still needed to be resolved.

Sutton and her animosity and awkwardness with Crystal Kung-Minkoff were addressed. Andy Cohen asked the blonde about the leather pants comment, and she doubled down that they “weren’t her favorite.”

Dorit was also in the hot seat as she was asked about being long-winded. Andy looked less than pleased, and his body language and facial expressions appeared to show that it was already a long day with the women.

Kathy Hilton makes her first RHOBH reunion appearance, and she doesn’t disappoint. She came prepared with notes, and it looks like she and Kyle Richards have a special moment together while Kathy is in tears.

Lisa Rinna talks about owning up to things she isn’t proud of, but what they are wasn’t revealed. It’s speculated that it’s about she treated Denise Richards over infidelity rumors last season and how her defense of Erika was hypocritical.

Be sure to tune in to all four parts of the RHOBH reunion so not a minute of the drama is missed.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.