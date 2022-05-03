RHOBH: Crystal Minkoff talks major drama with Garcelle Beauvais in upcoming season

Crystal Kung Minkoff teases drama with friend Garcelle Beauvais. Pic credit: Bravo

Crystal Kung Minkoff was the dynamic newbie of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 11. As the first Asian-American star of the Beverly Hills franchise, she made Housewives history and managed to stir up a little drama along the way.

She had big shoes to fill following Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp exiting after a tumultuous season. She formed great friendships during her first season and seemed especially close with fellow Housewife Garcelle Beauvais. But now, it seems the pair may have had a rough season.

Now Crystal has spoken out about the upcoming new season, and the dynamics with the other women, and the possible troubles with Garcelle.

Crystal Monkoff spills the tea on RHOBH Season 12

As a guest on Two T’s in a Pod, a podcast hosted by RHOC alum Tamra Judge and former RHOBH and Crystal’s personal friend Teddi, she was asked some hard-hitting questions by the duo.

When asked by Teddi who she had her biggest drama with this season, Crystal surprised listeners when she answered that it was Garcelle. She would not elaborate on the reasons why and wanted to save it for when the season aired. Teddi admitted that she has personal issues with Garcelle but was shocked to hear that Crystal and Garcelle had also had problems.

Crystal was able to reveal a small amount, saying that she and Garcelle had to go through heavy speed bumps to get to the other side, and now their relationship is great. Viewers will have to tune in and find out.

Crystal also said that her relationship with Sutton had improved greatly since the last season. She and Sutton infamously had a rough Season 10, where they fought a lot about race and had a huge blowout on a cast trip to Lake Tahoe.

Crystal also spoke about the process of becoming a Housewife

Crystal also gave some insider tidbits on casting. She was brought on as a friend of Kathy Hilton, whom she has known for 15 years, but said she was initially approached by Teddi. At the time, Crystal was not interested in being on reality TV but took a phone call with producers anyway.

She revealed that once Kathy signed on as a friend-of, she convinced her to change her mind and join the show as a full-time Housewife. Crystal did admit she had a lot of hesitation about joining the cast because she had been an avid Real Housewives fan, so she knew what she was walking into. She even said she was worried that it would cause her and her husband, famed director Ron Minkoff, to divorce.

She also spoke about being the first Asian-American on the franchise, and how meaningful it was to her. Crystal said it helped her become more proud of being Asian and get more in touch with her heritage, especially after experiencing hate on social media just for being Asian and on television.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.