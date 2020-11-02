The newest addition to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, Crystal Kung Minkoff, reveals that as an Asian, she is proud to represent a neglected demographic.

A source spoke with ET on Tuesday to share that Crystal joined the show because she felt Asians had not been represented well enough on TV.

“Crystal is not a reality TV person, but she feels that Asians need more representation on TV,” the source says. “This was an opportunity that came to her, and she felt a strong responsibility to pursue it.”

She wants to be a voice that hasn’t been featured on the show before in many ways.

She is reportedly “excited” to bring a new voice to the show regarding diversity, but the source also claims she lives a much more grounded and practical life than the rest of the RHOBH women.

“Not only does Crystal want to highlight the diversity of those living in Beverly Hills, but she also wants to convey that one can be down to earth and live a simpler life in Beverly Hills as well,” the source adds.

Who is Crystal?

Crystal is a successful businesswoman who founded Real Coco, an all-organic company that offers coconut products such as chips, milk, water, and coffee creamer.

She has been married to film director Rob Minkoff since 2007. Some of his credits include The Lion King, The Haunted Mansion, and the film adaptation of Stuart Little.

The two share two children. Their daughter, Zoe, is five, and their son, Max, is eight.

What do the RHOBH women think of her?

Before Crystal was cast on the show, the first Black RHOBH cast member, Garcelle Beauvais, revealed to ET that she didn’t know Crystal yet, but hinted she’d likely meet her soon and she’d be reportedly happy to have more diversity on the show.

Once the news broke that Crystal was officially joining RHOBH, Kyle Richards claimed she really likes Cyrstal and thinks she’ll be a great addition to the show.

“I like her,” admitted Kyle on The Jenny McCarthy Show. “I’ve met her a couple of times now, and I think she’s going to be just great. She’s very outgoing and confident, and I think she’s very smart and beautiful. I think she’s going to be really good for the show.”

While Kyle and Garcelle seem to be on opposing sides of most matters on the show, only time will tell who Crystal will align herself with.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.