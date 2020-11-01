Kyle Richards approves of latest RHOBH casting, says Crystal Kung Minkoff is ‘good for the show’

Kyle Richards is giving her stamp of approval for the newest Beverly Hills housewife, Crystal Kung Minkoff.

After months of speculation, the Bravo network finally confirmed that Minkoff would be joining the cast as a full-time housewife for Season 11.

Minkoff is no stranger to Hollywood as her husband is a respected movie producer.

The mom-of -two is also quite notable in her own right having founded an all- natural coconut based product line called Real Coco.

We have yet to see how Crystal will fit in with the other women on the cast, but at least one current RHOBH housewife is happy to have the newbie onboard.

During a recent interview with Jenny McCarthy, Kyle shared her views on Crystal’s addition to the cast.

Kyle Richards says she likes Crystal Minkoff

During her video chat on The Jenny McCarthy Show, the long-time housewife had nothing but glowing things to say about the new RHOBH cast member.

“I like her,” admits Kyle.

She added, “I’ve met her a couple of times now, and I think she’s going to be just great. She’s very outgoing and confident, and I think she’s very smart and beautiful. I think she’s going to be really good for the show.”

Of course Kyle admitted that joining the cast is certainly not an easy feat.

Actress, Denise Richards, certainly found this out the hard way after spending only two seasons on the show.

Her freshman year on RHOBH was smooth sailing, but her second season was too much for the blond beauty, and she promptly quit the show after the Season 10 reunion.

Now, Crystal will aim to fill that space and Kyle seems to think that she will be able to hold her own, among the outspoken group of women.

Kyle admits RHOBH is not an easy group

“It’s really hard coming into this group,” Kyle admitted while dishing about Crystal’s addition to the show.

“I could say I totally get it, but I don’t. When I came into the show 11 years ago, we were all starting together for the first time. I can’t imagine what it feels like coming into this group of this show that’s been so successful… it must be so strange.”

The 51-year-old added, “You have to have a lot of confidence and be very opinionated and outspoken, and not afraid to speak up.”

Kyle says the new RHOBH addition “fits all that.”

As for the other women, they haven’t said much about the newest housewife on the block so it will be interesting to see how the group dynamic changes for Season 12.

For now, we know that Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley will all return as full time cast members.

Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton, and Sutton Stracke will also join as friends of the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.