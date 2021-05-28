RHOBH: Sutton Stracke issues apology after getting backlash over tense conversation with Crystal Minkoff

Sutton Stracke issues apology to Crystal Minkoff. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Crystal Minkoff and second-season cast member Sutton Stracke had a tense moment on the latest episode. Now, Sutton has issued an apology for her behavior after getting backlash from fans.

The scene played out during the cast trip to Lake Tahoe and during a conversation about race. Viewers did not take too kindly to Sutton’s behavior and it seems after some reflection coupled with harsh backlash online, Sutton has issued an apology.

Sutton apologizes for her behaviour towards Crystal Minkoff

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars were enjoying their first night of the girls’ trip, but things quickly took a turn for the worse.

After the other women went to bed, Kyle Richards talked to Sutton and Crystal about her previous conversation with Garcelle.

Last season Kyle, accused Garcelle of owing money to charity, and during their conversation, the actress explained that Kyle’s comment cut deep because there is a stereotype about Black people not paying their bills.

Crystal tried to give insight on her experience being stereotyped as an Asian- American. However, Sutton interrupted, “I’m not doing this… I am not talking about racial stereotypes.”

Crystal retorted that it was easy for the Southern belle to avoid race conversations but Sutton responded that being from the South, she faces her own pain of being stereotyped as a red neck.

Of course, this comparison did not sit well with RHOBH viewers and they roasted her on social media.

Sutton apologizes to Crystal Minkoff for her behavior

As viewers witnessed Sutton’s behavior on the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the backlash was swift.

After feeling the heat from fans on social media, Sutton wrote a lengthy apology to Crystal on her Instagram page.

“Despite Crystal and my strained relationship at the time, it was disrespectful to interrupt her and not listen to her express her truth,” wrote the Beverly Hills Housewife.

“My life is blessed by the diversity of my relationships and I am committed to become a better listener to understand the painful realities experienced by people of color. I am sorry. I will do better and be better,” she concluded.

After sharing her apology message, Crystal responded in part, “Thank you Sutton. Your apology means a lot to me, and I’m sure it means a lot to many others with similar lived experiences…Now that my platform has grown, I feel I have a duty to speak up for others who don’t yet feel safe using their own voices.”

“Listening to one another and validating our different experiences and perspectives are how we will all grow as individuals and as a society,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.