RHOBH spoiler: Garcelle faces off with Kyle Richards, plus tensions rise between Sutton Stracke and newbie Crystal Minkoff


RHOBH stars face off in upcoming episode of the show
Things get heated between several castmates on latest episode of RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

Things are about to get heated on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 so buckle up. Last week’s premiere got our palettes a little wet, but there will a lot to digest when Episode 2 kicks off.

Some of the women have ongoing issues from last season and we will see them try to hash things out in the coming weeks. One faceoff that fans are looking forward to is the one between Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards– which got pretty intense during the reunion. But don’t worry, we will get to see their first meetup, and as you can imagine, things got a little heated.

However, Kyle and Garcelle isn’t the only duo facing off in the upcoming episode. Newbie Crystal Minkoff will prove why she’s holding a diamond this season and she has her sights set on Sutton Stracke.

You calling me out about not paying with the charity, would you have said it to one of the white women?” questioned Garcelle. We didn’t see Kyle’s response in the clip but her jaw dropped when the RHOBH star asked the question.

Garcelle is still hashing things out with Lisa Rinna as well despite their recent sit-down. The mom-of-two called out Lisa for being a bad friend to Denise Richards who ultimately quit the show last season. While the Rinna Beauty creator quickly apologized for her behavior, Garcelle is very wary about being able to trust her.

Things get heated on RHOBH

Another confrontation that will play out during the Lake Tahoe trip will be between newbie Crystal Minkoff and Sutton Stracke and it appears tensions will arise from conversations about race.

In the clip, Sutton remarked, “I am not talking about racial stereotypes,” to which Crystal responded, “It’s easy for you not to,” and the interaction got quite tense following that.

We’ve also seen another interaction between the two women where Crystal accused Sutton of being jealous of her, but that scene may or may not play out tonight. It seems the drama between Sutton and Crystal is only just beginning, and we can’t wait to see how it all plays out.

Check out the clip below and watch the full scene play out on the upcoming episode of RHOBH.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

