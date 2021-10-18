RHOBH: Crystal Kung Minkoff thanks PK after he defended her against a racist troll

PK called out a troll who was rude to RHOBH newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff. Pic credit: Bravo

It has been an epic season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Paul Kemsley (PK) has increased popularity among viewers.

He has quickly become a fan-favorite husband based on his commentary this season, and his latest move of standing up to a troll who was harassing RHOBH newbie, Crystal Kung Minkoff, has won him even more points.

How did PK stand up for Crystal Kung Minkoff?

Since debuting on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Crystal Kung Minkoff has gotten a lot of hateful comments on social media.

Some even attacked her Asian heritage, which is what set off PK.

Taste of Reality on Instagram was able to compile screengrabs of everything, including several of the hateful remarks directed at Crystal.

One said, “are you going to draft an apology on behalf of your damn Country’s murdering 1/2 billion people world wide????? Until China stops the lying and then the cover up, I see ZERO reasons to be proud to have that heritage. It’s really pathetic we have anything to do with that [disgusting] communist corrupt regime!!!!!”

There were several more comments from the same women of the exact nature.

PK made a post on his Instagram and captioned it, “Super excited to introduce my new weekly post … it’s called C..T of the week …. this weeks winner is this super c..t whose been racially abusing @crystalkungminkoff …. Congrats to @cmc9271961 … I’m sure your family will be proud of you … see you all same time next week for another edition of C..T of the week .”

Crystal’s response was included in the Taste of Reality collage. She commented, “Wow PK. I’m eternally moved by your support and friendship. Since the first day I met you, you, D and the kids have been so lovely and thoughtful. This is another example of the kind of person you are. Thank you again ❤️”

Will Crystal Kung Minkoff return to RHOBH?

After a semi-tough freshman season, it looks like Crystal Kung Minkoff will return for another season with the ladies. While there hasn’t been confirmation about who will be asked back, the ratings this season speak for themselves. It was one of the show’s best seasons, and the cast garnered responses from the viewers.

Crystal was recently seen at Paris Hilton’s bridal shower and was photographed with Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Kyle Richards. There’s speculation that the new season is already filming, and if that’s the case, the photos and the women together make sense.

Even though it’s not confirmed, Crystal Kung Minkoff will likely return for another season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.