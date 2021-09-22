Rachel Swindler asks Big Brother fans to show her some attention in stunning cutout dress

Rachel Swindler was a member of the Big Brother 20 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother fans first got to know Rachel Swindler as a member of the Big Brother 20 cast.

When Rachel joined the BB20 cast she was a Vegas entertainer and she quickly made some good friends within the Big Brother house.

Rachel was a member of a really strong alliance called Level Six that also included Tyler Crispen, Kaycee Clark, Angela Rummans, Brett Robinson, and Winston Hines.

Unfortunately for Rachel, she wound up on the block next to another member of her alliance (Brett) and she was evicted in 12th place. She came up just short of making the BB20 jury, where Kaycee Clark was named the winner.

Rachel asks Big Brother fans for some attention

“Show me attention,” Rachel captioned a photo that she posted on social media this week.

In the photo, which is shared below, Rachel can be seen wearing a stunning cutout dress. The first image is from her Twitter account, but she shared an additional one on Instagram that can be seen below it.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Show me attention 😜😜 pic.twitter.com/YzETWZ5zUx — Rachel Swindler (@rachieswin) September 20, 2021

Quite a few commenters have already shown Rachel a lot of attention since her posts.

Rachel has also received comments of support from many former Big Brother houseguests, including Daniele Briones (Donato) from BB8, BB13, and BB22, Analyse Talavera from BB21, Liz Nolan from BB17, Natalie Negrotti from BB18, Elena Davies from BB19, and Kat Dunn from BB21.

New season of Celebrity Big Brother coming to CBS

The Summer 2021 season of Big Brother is starting to wind down, with a few episodes left on the CBS schedule.

The good news is that CBS has renewed Celebrity Big Brother for a Winter 2022 season. It seems that host Julie Chen Moonves was successful in her quest to bring the show back, so we will get to see a new group of celebrities playing the game this winter.

As for who will be on the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast, we have some online rumors about two possible houseguests. We expect a lot of additional rumors to also surface once the BB23 cast has named its winner because that’s when the network will be entirely focused on the Winter 2022 season.

Applications are already open for the Big Brother 24 season, so we expect to hear news about a renewal very soon. Hopefully, the network and the show’s producers have some ideas for another exciting installment in Summer 2022.

Big Brother 23 airs on CBS during Summer 2021.