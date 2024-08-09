Pregnant MAFS alum Jessica Studer gives pregnancy update as due date passes

Jessica Studer was scheduled to give birth in early August, but the due date has passed and baby number two has yet to make his or her arrival.

The Married at First Sight star shared a pregnancy update with her supporters who have followed her journey since she made the announcement.

In her latest update, she posted a snap of her baby bump and confessed that she’s still waiting.

Earlier this year, Jessica and Austin shared the exciting news about expecting their second child in the summer.

They are already parents to a son, Westin Paul Hurd who they welcomed in November of 2021.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The couple is keeping the gender of baby number two a surprise until he or she makes their arrival, but it’s been two days since the due date and Jessica is still pregnant.

MAFS star Jessica Studer gives a pregnancy update

The MAFS Season 10 star has been getting questions about her second pregnancy so she shared an update on social media.

Several days ago Jessica was asked about her due date and told the Instagram user “August 7th is my due date…doubt it will be THAT day but I’m 38.5 today.”

Jessica was right because August 7 came and it still wasn’t time for her to give birth.

In another Q&A, someone asked, “Any signs of labor yet?”

“Sadly no,” she responded.

Jessica Studer shares pregnancy update. Pic credit: @jessica_studer2/Instagram

The 36-year-old is now 40 weeks pregnant and is yet to give birth, so she’s doing everything to speed up the process.

In a video posted on Instagram, she showed her followers how she’s been prepping — by running a mile, relaxing, napping, and eating dates.

“Labor prep with me at 40 weeks pregnant as a labor & delivery RN!” Jessica captioned the post.

Jessica and Austin recently celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Austin and Jessica will have two things to celebrate in August of 2025, their baby’s first birthday and wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot five years ago on August 3 and Jessica posted snaps from their televised MAFS wedding, along with a sweet message for her hubby.

“Five years ago today, I took a crazy leap of faith to marry a complete stranger ON a reality TV show!” she wrote.

“I knew nothing about you at the time, and now it feels like I’ve known you for a lot longer than 5 years,” continued Jessica. “Thank you for taking the leap and doing this journey ❤️Happy Anniversary.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.