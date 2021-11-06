MAFS: Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd welcome their new baby and finally reveal his name

MAFS Jess and Austin have a lot to celebrate. Pic credit: Lifetime

He’s here! Married at First Sight’s Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd’s baby boy has finally made his first appearance, and he is just as adorable as we had hoped. Now, not only do we know what he looks like, we finally know what to call him as his previously tight-lipped parents, reveal all.

And the winner is…

Referring to Married at First Sight Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd’s new baby as “Baby H” has been fun and all, but we are thrilled we now know his official name.

Please join us in welcoming Westin Paul Hurd to the Married at First Sight family.

In an interview Jessica gave to People magazine, she reported Westin arrived November 3rd, weighing 7 lbs, 12 ounces, and measuring 20 inches. Both mom and baby are doing fine and the family could not be more thrilled to welcome their newest addition.

Jessica checked into the hospital on November 3rd to have her scheduled C-section and nothing more was heard for over 24 hours. But fans assumed no news was good news as the couple’s social media remained silent.

Finally, Jessica posted an update to her Instagram stories saying that things had gone well and they were busy getting to know their newest family member but would post more details and pictures soon.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And today, Jess and Austin finally gave the people what they wanted.

Pic credit: @jessica_studer2/Instagram

Jessica finally posted a photo to her Instagram stories, linking the People article, so fans could get all the details about one of their favorite couple’s newest addition.

Jess and Austin have a lot to celebrate

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd have come a long way since their Married at First Sight Season 10 days.

The two got married sight unseen on the show, said “I do” on Decision Day, and got right to work building the life of their dreams.

The couple soon became homeowners as they bought and worked on their very first house together, and before long the two were celebrating their second anniversary and a pregnancy announcement. Then, as an additional surprise, Jess found out her twin sister, was pregnant too!

So with a new home, a new baby, and a new niece or nephew not far behind, these two certainly have a lot to celebrate these days.

We can’t wait to see what is next for these two — well, now three — as they welcome their newest addition. Welcome to the MAFS family, Westin Paul Hurd!

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.