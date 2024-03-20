MAFS alums Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd expecting baby number 2

There’s another Married at First Sight baby on the way, and this time it’s thanks to Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer.

The cute couple just shared the news online about expecting baby number two.

Jessica revealed that she’s 20 weeks pregnant, and she also noted that their baby will make his or her debut in the summer.

The Season 10 alums are already parents to their two-year-old son, Westin and now he’s about to become a big brother.

Not surprisingly, the congratulatory messages are already rolling in from MAFS fans and fellow alums who are happy to see the couple expand their family.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It was a perfect match from the beginning when the experts paired Jessica and Austin, and we watched their relationship flourish throughout the eight-week experiment.

Jessica and Austin are the only couple from Season 10 that are still happily married, and now their family of three is growing.

MAFS couple Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd are expecting their second child

The MAFS alums took to Instagram to share the happy news with their followers.

“We’re expanding our ‘Hurd’ lol ❤️,” announced the pair. “Baby H coming August 2024 🥰 pregnancyannouncement #marriedatfirstsight #20weeks #family.”

The post included a cute family photo with a smiling Jessica holding baby Westin in one hand and a onesie in the other, that read, “Newest member of the Hurd family.”

Austin was also beaming in the snap as he held up a sign that read, “Baby coming in August 2024.”

Meanwhile, it wasn’t long ago that the Season 10 stars made a rare appearance on a Season 17 special.

Jessica teased the event on her Instagram page writing, “Austin and I will be on of the Married at First Sight Decision Day Dish, where we give an update and talk about the Denver couples!”

The couple shared an update with fans and mostly gushed about their son Weston. But little did we know, they were keeping a big secret.

MAFS alums send congratulatory messages for Jessica and Austin

Jessica and Austin’s Instagram post has racked up thousands of likes and congratulatory comments, and we spotted several MAFS alums in the mix.

“YAY! So happy for you!!!! Congrats to the HURDS!❤❤❤,” said MAFS OG Jamie Otis, who by the way, is also expecting two little bundles of joy.

Woody Randall commented, “Congrats folks.”

Season 5 cast member Ashley Petta wrote, “Congrats! So happy for you guys 💕.”

Pic credit: @jessica_studer2/Instagram

Paige Banks wrote, “Congratulations!”

Virginia Coombs added, “congrats!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.