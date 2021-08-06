MAFS: Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd celebrate second wedding anniversary amid pregnancy news

Jessica and Austin commemorate the day they married and met. Pic credit: Lifetime

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd are in an eventful season of life, celebrating both their second wedding anniversary, as well as the exciting announcement that they have a baby on the way.

Jessica and Austin continue to be a success story after being the only couple to remain married from Married at First Sight Season 10, and their love for one another seems to only be growing more as they expand their family.

Recently, Jessica took to social media to share a sweet message about her and Austin’s wedding day and anniversary.

Jessica Studer has no regrets about marrying a stranger

In Jessica’s anniversary post, she shared several photos from the couple’s MAFS wedding day. While Jessica and Austin were complete and total strangers that day, they still managed to look like a couple in love in their wedding photos.

Austin had one of the sweeter and wittier vows of any groom on the series with his memorable line, “From the moment I saw you, I knew I was going to marry you.” Jessica and Austin had such a natural chemistry and excitement about one another on their wedding day, that it’s no surprise their relationship is still going strong to this day.

On top of sharing their wedding photos, Jessica also wrote a celebratory caption, stating to Austin, “Happy 2 year Anniversary of marriage and knowing each other!” Jessica’s caption is a reminder that not only have Jessica and Austin been married for two years, but they’ve also only known each other for two years.

In regards to their wedding day, Jessica wrote, “Wouldn’t change anything about this day or how we met!”

It’s refreshing to see this risky marriage experiment work out so positively for couples like Jessica and Austin, and also Married at First Sight Season 5 couple, Ashley and Anthony, who recently celebrated their 5-year anniversary as well.

Jessica and Austin prepare for their next chapter as parents

Just a week before their anniversary, Jessica and Austin revealed they’re expecting a baby in the fall of this year.

Both Jessica and Austin made statements about their excitement and readiness to take this next step in their relationship. Jessica also recorded the moment she informed Austin she’s pregnant on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam.

Austin shared an adorable pregnancy announcement photo with him and Jessica wearing custom shirts and holding mom and dad hats. He captioned the photo, “From the moment we said ‘I do’ we wanted to get to this point. A next chapter to our lives is starting soon with a new character. Beyond excited for what all happens next.”

Congratulations to Jessica and Austin for their many milestones!

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.