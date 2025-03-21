Paige DeSorbo details relationship with Southern Charm’s Craig Conover: ‘I was really blinded’

It’s been months since Summer House star Paige DeSorbo and Southern Charm’s Craig Conover ended their three-year relationship.

Interestingly enough, there had been plans for marriage ahead of their split. Things didn’t work out that way, though.

Instead, the couple called it quits at Thanksgiving but didn’t publicly announce their breakup until right before the new year. Paige broke the news on her Giggly Squad podcast, and Craig admitted he was “blindsided” by the announcement.

The pair who were once so in sync are no longer on the same page about ending their relationship and the reasons for the split, leaving followers confused.

Craig hasn’t spoken in depth about it yet, though it will be addressed in the Southern Charm Season 10 finale. It is also a hot topic at the upcoming reunion, where he appears to get into it more.

Paige commented about Craig on the Summer House Aftershow, which painted their relationship in a less-than-desirable light.

Paige DeSorbo says she was ‘blinded’ in her relationship with Craig Conover

During the most recent Summer House Aftershow, Paige DeSorbo said some seemingly random things about her relationship with Craig Conover.

From the outside looking in, things seemed to be good between the two. There had been tension about getting married and welcoming kids, but everyone in the Bravoverse was seemingly rooting for them to succeed.

Paige said, “I think obviously, when you’re in it, you can’t see it the way you see it when you’re out of it or the way your friends see it. And I think I loved him so much that I tolerated too much.”

The Summer House star continued, “Anytime it was something for me, my friend’s wedding or a family wedding, he would find a way to make it about him and make me have a bad time.”

She called it “embarrassing” and realized she was “blinded.”

What will Craig Conover say on Southern Charm?

With the Season 10 finale airing and the reunion playing out in the coming weeks, viewers will better understand how things went down between the Bravolebrities.

We’ve mostly heard from Craig that he was shocked by the split. In a clip for the Southern Charm Season 10 finale, Craig said his stuff showed up on his porch one day.

It will be interesting to see where Craig lands and how different his version is from what Paige DeSorbo said on the Summer House Aftershow.

Summer House airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.