Southern Charm’s Craig Conover volunteers in Pasadena

Southern Charm star Craig Conover isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Bravolebrity is currently in Pasadena, California, volunteering to help families affected by the fires that have destroyed towns throughout Southern California.

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Craig as his relationship with Paige DeSorbo ended.

He broke his silence on the situation, seemingly hinting he was blindsided by her comments on her podcast announcing the split before the new year.

However, Craig has been fulfilling his obligations, making appearances to promote his brand, and meeting fans despite dealing with a significant breakup.

He had his boots on the ground and showed up when he could.

Craig Conover volunteers in Pasadena

On Instagram, Craig Conover revealed he was in Pasadena volunteering at a school with supplies for whoever needed them.

It was open to shelters needing items, families, first responders, and more.

The Southern Charm star wrote, “Firefighters, shelters, people in need, people who know people in need. Please come pick up some items. Everything has to be out of here by 8pm tonight 🫶”

Southern Charm Season 10 reunion filming soon

Craig Conover will likely be in the hot seat when Andy Cohen sits with the Charmers for the Southern Charm Season 10 reunion.

His relationship with Paige DeSorbo is airing currently, and the couple split months after filming wrapped. She has been in several scenes with him, helping to persuade him that Austen Kroll and Shep Rose may not have his best interests in mind.

He also comments about Jarrett “JT” Thomas calling Miss Patricia the B-word. It wasn’t said, and Craig told everyone that JT said it, making it difficult for him to be around several other cast members.

The two met for coffee during the most recent episode of the hit Bravo show, putting Austen in his feelings about the situation.

It will be interesting to see where the cast stands with Craig following some of the Southern Charm episodes airing, especially his friendship with Madison LeCroy.

Andy teased that the reunion would be filming soon, which means the season is nearing the halfway point with only a few episodes having aired. It’s unclear what the episode count is, but it appears to be much shorter than in years past.

In the meantime, Craig is busy traveling and doing appearances to help promote his brands and the things he’s worked hard for over the years.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.