Southern Charm’s Venita Aspen confirms relationship with Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas

Southern Charm Season 10 is moving a bit slowly for the significant milestone.

There is drama brewing among a few friends and some of the women, but the juicy stuff shared in the trailer hasn’t been addressed.

Venita Aspen and Jarrett “JT” Thomas hinted there was more to their friendship in the trailer, but we have yet to see that play out on-screen.

However, we now have confirmation that he and Venita were together before the Season 10 trailer dropped from the Southern Charm star herself.

She revealed that she was in a relationship with JT before he flaked out after Bravo dropped the trailer. He disappeared and popped up with a new girlfriend, so she has yet to say her piece.

The Southern Charm Season 10 reunion is filming soon, which may be the perfect place.

Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas ‘quit’ Southern Charm

Interestingly, Jarrett “JT” Thomas revealed he was done with the Bravo show almost immediately after the trailer dropped.

He went on and on about not returning to film his confessionals; no one could understand what set this in motion. However, what Ventia Aspen said about him dropping her fits this timeline.

She hinted that the two had not talked it out, but she was ready for him because, according to her, he was the one who was “played.”

The trailer featured something that happened between the two, and viewers expect to see something play out between them. However, knowing that things ended in October when Bravo teased Season 10, there are more questions than answers.

What happened to Venita Aspen’s boyfriend from Season 9 of Southern Charm?

Last season, Venita Aspen had a boyfriend while filming.

Manny filmed with her for some of Season 9 after they began dating after Season 8 ended, and she thought things were going well. Venita opened up about the breakup during Season 10, revealing Manny had moved to New York City for Broadway.

There were no plans for her to go, and he didn’t consider her in his plans. Manny was someone her mom liked, which didn’t happen often. While talking to her friends about it, Venita was seemingly heartbroken by the decision.

When the reunion films, it will be interesting to see whether JT shows up. If Venita says what’s on her mind, it could be a very juicy confrontation. There’s also Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo’s breakup to contend with.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.