Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas quits Southern Charm ahead of Season 10 — Here’s why

Season 10 of Southern Charm is just weeks away, and the drama is already boiling over.

The trailer for the upcoming season was released last month. It promised drama, friendships at risk, and a romance no one saw coming.

Jarrett “JT” Thomas returned for a second season despite his first season not boding well with Southern Charm viewers.

It was teased that he may have had a romance brewing with Venita Aspen, but that seems to have dissolved before it even got going.

Confessionals are still being filmed, but JT decided that everything that’s happened was too much to handle.

JT announced he was walking away from Southern Charm and not finishing the rest of filming despite being on contract.

Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas announces Southern Charm departure

Jarrett “JT” Thomas took to his Instagram Story and revealed he was walking away from Southern Charm before fulfilling his contract.

He revealed he “resigned” from Southern Charm after informing Bravo that he would not complete the remaining confessionals; he estimated two or three were left.

This means he won’t wrap up the confessionals despite filming the entire season, and the reunion will be filmed without his perspective.

JT said he needed to recover “physically and mentally” from what he described as a “challenging and exhausting” year.

He didn’t mention what prompted the sudden and surprising exit, and JT said he would “leave it at that” for now.

JT has a message for his fans. Pic credit: @jt.jarrett.thomas/Instagram

Why did Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas exit Southern Charm?

Redditors had some insight into what caused Jarrett “JT” Thomas to resign from Southern Charm, seemingly out of the blue.

Someone wrote, “During filming there were rumors about him having serious mental health issues and he was almost taken off the show as a result.”

Rumors circulated that his love life wasn’t going well and that he was acting emotionally while out in public.

Another Redditor posted, “Oh for sure. He’s not fulfilling a contractual obligation by refusing to finish filming. It makes me wonder what is so bad that happened (on or off the season) that he’s trying to get away from.”

Southern Charm fans weigh in. Pic credit: u/International_Mix465/Reddit

It will be interesting to see what happens moving forward. Will JT reveal what pushed him to walk away from Southern Charm?

Madison LeCroy hinted that JT would be the center of drama during Season 10, but she didn’t reveal what happened.

We’ll just have to wait and see how Season 10 plays out.

Southern Charm returns on Thursday, December 5, at 9/8c on Bravo.