Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy proves she’s the clapback queen with this comment

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy is the queen of sass and clapbacks.

The blonde beauty and her husband, Brett Randle, hit a costume party over the weekend to celebrate Halloween.

Madison and Brett went as Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, highlighting the Islands in the Stream era.

The share included a photo of the reality TV star posing with her husband on the first slide and a picture of Kenny and Dolly on the second slide.

Madison was happy with pulling off the iconic look, as she tagged Dolly in her caption.

She wrote, “Islands in the stream That is what we are.” She added the tag for Dolly and hashtagged Kenny Rogers and Halloween.

Madison LeCroy claps back after critic says ‘not even close’

Madison LeCroy isn’t one to bite her tongue. She has clapped back at nearly everyone on Southern Charm, but it doesn’t stop with her on-screen sass.

After sharing her costume with her followers, a critic couldn’t help but write, “Im sorry not even close.”

Not one to let anything slide, Madison responded, “that’s all right because you’ve nailed the fat b*****d in Austin Powers 🙌”

Pic credit: @madisonlecroy/Instagram

Madison’s supporters chimed in under the criticism, cheering her on. One suggested the comment made their “whole month,” while another called her response “golden.”

Madison LeCroy is back for Season 10 of Southern Charm

Madison LeCroy is back for another season of Southern Charm. Aside from Miss Patricia Altschul, she is the longest-standing woman on the show.

She was introduced as Austen Kroll’s girlfriend, and now she is the narrator of the show and has a new life.

Viewers have watched Madison clash with nearly every cast member, and last season, she tore into Taylor Ann Green pretty hard. Her lack of filter has made her one of the fan favorites on the hit Bravo show.

Moving forward, Madison hinted that much of the drama during the upcoming Season 10 will surround JT. That isn’t surprising, given how Season 9 ended and how the reunion went down.

Brett Randle will likely be featured more this season, as he appeared more comfortable in front of the camera last season.

Madison’s marriage was touched on last season, but viewers would love to see more of her in her housewife era.

For now, though, Madison is busy clapping back and throwing around sass.

Southern Charm is expected to return in December 2024 on Bravo.