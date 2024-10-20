When will Southern Charm Season 10 air?

It feels like it’s been forever since Southern Charm was on the Bravo airwaves.

Season 10 was greenlit, and it will debut later this fall.

With Olivia Flowers out, a few new faces were added to the cast, and the drama will be hot.

Madison LeCroy is now the longest-running woman on the show, and her relationship with Miss Patricia will be a part of Season 10. We love a good gossip session between the ladies.

As always, Madison dropped tea about Season 10 before its premiere while speaking with Entertainment Weekly.

Here’s what we know about Season 10 of Southern Charm.

When will Southern Charm premiere?

While the official premiere date is still being guarded, it was confirmed that Season 10 of Southern Charm will debut in December.

That is just a little over a month away, which means a trailer should be dropping any moment. Bravo typically releases the trailer four to six weeks before the premiere, and we are approaching that window.

Who will be the drama?

While Madison was shy when asked about Season 10 and who the drama was, she slyly responded to speculation that JT was problematic.

The blonde-haired beauty also revealed she was ready to send him packing. We hope he doesn’t attempt to take on Madison for JT’s sake, but something tells us he will.

A familiar face from Southern Hospitality will appear on Southern Charm. Salley Carson will be part of the friend group this year, and it will be interesting to see whether she meshes or clashes with the other ladies.

Season 10 will focus on the men over the women

Season 10 of Southern Charm is also said to focus heavily on Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and Austen Kroll.

This isn’t surprising as they are the longest-running cast members. And after Shep’s revelation that he had a drinking problem during the Season 9 Southern Charm reunion, the cameras will likely follow his journey moving forward.

The end of last season was difficult as the men talked about Shep’s behavior at BravoCon, which ended with him not remembering much and having to have Austen assist him.

We hope to see more of Craig and Paige DeSorbo as their relationship grows. She has become a part of the Southern Charm family, and viewers seem to love it when she appears on the show.

Get ready, Charmers; Season 10 could be the best one yet!

Southern Charm returns in December 2024 on Bravo.