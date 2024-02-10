Southern Charm’s Shep Rose considered marrying Taylor Ann Green before explosive breakup

Southern Charm may be over for the season, but there is still plenty to discuss regarding Shep Rose.

Not only did he admit to wanting to slow down his drinking, but now he disclosed that ahead of his 2022 breakup with Taylor Ann Green, he had thought about popping the question.

She gave up everything for Shep at the end of Season 8, including quitting her job to travel with him. The couple broke up after filming wrapped up and before the Season 8 reunion was filmed.

Season 9 was still tense between the two, despite several months passing between the reunion and filming beginning again. Then, news about Taylor and Austen Kroll broke, and things turned upside down again.

As Shep works through his journey, it seems he is coming to terms with what happened between him and Taylor. There’s been speculation that losing her was weighing heavily on his mind, especially after the Season 9 reunion.

Could a reconciliation be possible in the future?

Shep Rose talks about Taylor Ann Green

It was only a matter of time before Shep Rose joined Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s podcast When Reality Hits.

The Southern Charm star has been friends with the former Vanderpump Rules stars for years and even attended their Kentucky wedding in the castle.

Shep told Brittany and Jax he was “low-key thinking about popping the question” to Taylor before their breakup.

He also got candid about why things ended between them and how he made a bad decision to go out when he shouldn’t have, which turned into someone sending Taylor an update.

That’s when things started to unravel, and Shep referred to himself as a “f***ing idiot.”

The Southern Charm star revealed, “Then, she was like, you know what, we’ve lost a lot of trust here. And I was just like, OK, well, that’s a bad way to go into such a big, serious, one of the biggest decisions of your life on her behalf as well.”

It seems there’s some regret from Shep, especially when mentioning his decision to go out, knowing he wasn’t in the condition to do so.

Will Shep Rose return to Southern Charm?

After discussing his blackout weekend in Las Vegas at BravoCon, he seemingly wants to cut back on the party lifestyle.

However, it’s unclear how well he follows through with only drinking beer and being more present. Austen Kroll and Craig Conover voiced their concern about their costar during the Southern Charm reunion.

Shep taking a break from reality TV may be a good idea, especially after a tough season with betrayal and chaos.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.