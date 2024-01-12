Southern Charm’s Shep Rose opens up about drinking as costars get emotional

Shep Rose has been a staple on Southern Charm since its inception.

Viewers have watched him drink on camera and make questionable decisions throughout nine seasons.

He fumbled his relationship with Taylor Ann Green between Season 8 wrapping and the filming of the Season 8 reunion. She quit her job to travel with him, and things fell apart.

Season 9 was a lot of back and forth between the exes, especially after it was revealed that Taylor Ann and Austen Kroll shared a moment.

As the season played out, feelings were dredged up – and then BravoCon happened.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While attending the three-day event, Shep Rose had an incident.

Shep Rose faces BravoCon blackout

While talking to Andy Cohen during the first part of the Southern Charm reunion, Shep Rose talked about what happened at BravoCon.

Andy knew he was blackout drunk, especially during the Watch What Happens Live panel.

His state at BravoCon may also explain why Brynn Whitfield from The Real Housewives of New York wasn’t interested in seeing him again after they had a drink together.

The host explained to Shep that Austen Kroll was doing his best to care for him and make him seem normal.

It was obvious the Charmers were emotional as Shep talked about how much he drank and how he was working to get better. He revealed he only drinks beer right now, but that wasn’t what some of his friends believed. There were whispers about getting sober and possible rehab between Madison LeCroy and Leva Bonaparte.

Where Shep will go from here is unclear, but Andy suggested that being a part of the show may trigger him and looked concerned while the two exchanged conversation.

Will Shep Rose return for Southern Charm Season 10?

All signs point to a Southern Charm renewal, especially with the drama still there between the cast members.

However, given the recent information about Shep Rose’s behavior at BravoCon, it might be time for him to step away from the place he’s called home for nearly a decade.

His friends appear supportive of his actions to try and better himself, but they have been down this road before with him.

News about a renewal should come within the next six to eight weeks, with filming possibly beginning sometime this spring. Season 9 wrapped in the spring of last year, meaning Season 10 will be nearly a full year away.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.