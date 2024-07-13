Olivia Flowers addresses Southern Charm exit: ‘It wasn’t my choice’

Season 10 of Southern Charm is coming — but without Olivia Flowers.

Shortly after Season 9 ended, there were talks about who would be returning.

Olivia was out, but there wasn’t much else said.

She had been traveling and living her life after taping the Season 9 reunion, and it seemed like a return for her would be inevitable.

The confrontations between her and Taylor Ann Green were a huge part of Season 9 as their one-tight friendship deteriorated over filming.

Olivia won’t have a wrap-up, as she isn’t returning to the hit Bravo show for another season.

Olivia Flowers addresses Southern Charm exit

Olivia Flowers stopped by the Scheananigans podcast hosted by Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay.

They addressed the elephant in the room, which was why Olivia wasn’t returning to Southern Charm for Season 10.

She revealed it wasn’t her choice. Unfortunately, production called and talked with her about what was happening in her life. Olivia has a boyfriend and has been spending time in Texas.

The way Olivia made it seem while discussing things with Scheana is that production assumed that she was choosing a “different path.”

It wasn’t what she wanted, and Olivia confirmed she intended to return and said, “It wasn’t my choice.”

Who is returning for Season 10 of Southern Charm?

Without Olivia Flowers returning, Southern Charm viewers wonder what they can expect from Season 10.

Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and Austen Kroll will all be back. There will be some updates on Shep’s journey after his admission about his relationship with alcohol at the Season 9 reunion.

There will likely be appearances from Paige DeSorbo, which many viewers love to see. She brings out the best in Craig.

As for the women, we know Leva Bonaparte, Venita Aspen, and Madison LeCroy will be back. Bachelor Nation star Salley Carson will also be a part of the cast. She was on Southern Hospitality last season, so the jump to the flagship series isn’t surprising.

Kathryn Dennis will not return for Season 10 of Southern Charm. She wasn’t present for Season 9, but there was hope she would film the milestone season, especially because she was a huge focal point of the early seasons.

Not asking Olivia Flowers to return may not have been the best decision, but viewers will have to wait and see what happens when the hit show returns later this year.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus on Bravo.