Kathryn Dennis reunites with daughter for ‘Girls day’

Kathryn Dennis has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The former Southern Charm star was arrested last month on DUI charges, and before that, she was accused of failing to set up visitation with her children for Mother’s Day.

Following her exit from Southern Charm after Season 8, things have seemingly gone downhill for the fiery redhead.

She has been updating social media occasionally, but her most recent share was a photo of her and her daughter, Kensington (Kensie).

Things between Kathryn and her ex, Thomas Ravenel, haven’t been good for years. The children’s custody went back and forth between them until he received sole custody, and she received supervised visitation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Despite that, the reality TV star appeared to have a good time with her daughter before leaving for summer camp.

Kathryn Dennis spends time with Kensie

After Thomas Ravenel revealed that Kathryn Dennis neglected to see her children for Mother’s Day, she made an effort to see her daughter before she went off to summer camp.

Kathryn shared a photo of herself and Kensie, captioning it, “Girls day with my [not-so-little] one before she heads off to summer camp! Cherishing every moment 🌸.”

Kensie is Kathryn’s twin and is almost catching up to her in height.

It’s unclear who snapped the photo, but it seems it could have been the supervisor who was with the mother-and-daughter duo while they spent the day together.

Kathryn welcomed Kensie in 2014, and she was on earlier seasons of Southern Charm. Thomas and Kathryn were on and off for several years at the beginning of the Bravo show’s run. Kensie and her little brother, Saint, were born while their parents filmed.

Kathryn Dennis is not returning to Southern Charm

Ahead of Season 10, there was hope Kathryn Dennis would return to the fold.

She was there from the beginning, and this is a monumental season.

Kathryn remains friends with former co-stars, including Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and Madison LeCroy.

Olivia Flowers is also close to Kathryn, but they didn’t cross over while filming the Bravo show.

Craig has always been a cheerleader for Kathryn, helping her work on herself and get her life together. He revealed they filmed together when Season 9 was in the works, but the editors cut it out.

Unfortunately, Kathryn likely won’t return to the show that skyrocketed her to reality TV stardom. Season 10 would have been the perfect way to reintroduce her, but given all she has going on, the network likely decided against it.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.