Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis arrested for DUI after car crash

Former Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis is facing legal trouble.

After a rough few years with custody issues over the two children she shares with her ex, Thomas Ravenel, the fiery redhead has even more on her plate after an incident in South Carolina this week.

Kathryn was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) after being involved in a three-car collision.

TMZ also reports that along with the DUI charge, the former reality TV star was booked with an open container charge.

The incident happened in Goose Creek, South Carolina, and an officer who responded to the scene claimed Kathryn had “glossy eyes” and smelled like alcohol.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Information about the car accident wasn’t readily available.

Kathryn Dennis has struggled with substance abuse

Kathryn Dennis’ history with drugs and alcohol has been well documented on Southern Charm.

She went to rehab in 2016 after testing positive for marijuana usage. That caused her to lose custody of her kids, Kensie and Saint, who went to live with their dad, Thomas Ravenel.

During an episode of Southern Charm, the cast was seen being invited to a cannabis-infused dinner.

Viewers saw Kathryn being upset about the event even though there were options for guests who chose not to partake.

Kathryn’s eventual exit from Southern Charm after Season 8 was shocking, and viewers were left concerned about her.

She recently shared a few photos from Saint’s flag football game, which she attended with her brother.

She appeared to look thinner than usual and followers were left wondering if she was using the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic, and they called out her Photoshop fail.

Thomas Ravenel recently called out Kathryn Dennis for ‘failure to schedule parenting time’

After years of back and forth between Kathryn and Thomas, she eventually lost custody of her kids for good in 2023.

Kathryn does have parenting time, but it has to be supervised and at her expense.

The Southern Charm star posted about parental alienation earlier this month, but Thomas quickly called out his ex.

He alleges that Kathryn neglected to schedule parenting time for Mother’s Day, despite having every legal right to do so.

Things had appeared to be going well for Kathryn in recent months, and followers were hoping she would return to Southern Charm for Season 10.

She is missed on the show, and adding her back for the monumental season would have been epic. However, given recent developments, Bravo is unlikely to allow her to appear again.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.