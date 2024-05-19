Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis has followers wondering if she’s ‘hittin the Ozempic’

Former Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis reunited with her son recently.

After being called out for allegedly not scheduling a Mother’s Day visit with her kids, the fiery redhead and her brother showed up for her son Saint’s flag football game.

Kathryn hasn’t returned to Southern Charm following her appearance on Season 8. She was dealing with a lot and filming complicated things further.

Despite no longer being a cast member, she remains close to several Southern Charm stars. Many viewers hope for her return to the Bravo show alongside Craig Conover and Shep Rose.

However, some concerns exist about Kathryn’s recent appearance at her son’s sporting event.

She shared a carousel of photos highlighting her time with her brother and Saint. Kathryn appeared thinner than usual, and followers couldn’t help but call her out.

Kathryn Dennis called out for editing photos

After her ex, Thomas Ravenel called her out for not making an effort to see her children, Kathryn Dennis shared a carousel of photos from her outing to watch Saint play flag football.

She captioned the share, “When your kiddo nails a field goal and busts out the Madden victory dance. 🕺🏈 Proud mom with my little champ and his biggest fans.”

Followers immediately flocked to the comment section to comment on Kathryn’s appearance and Photoshop skills.

One Instagram user wrote, “Hittin the ozempic?” nodding to the popular weight loss drug used among celebrities and other Bravolebrities.

Someone else said, “Girl you done photoshopped off half your eyebrow.”

And one more added, “Why do you always edit yourself in every picture.. I think you look beautiful just the way you are!”

Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

What has Kathryn Dennis been up to following her Southern Charm exit?

After Season 8 aired, Kathryn Dennis wasn’t asked to return for Season 9, despite her budding friendship with Madison LeCroy.

The two could have been a dynamic duo, especially following the chaos during the Season 8 reunion. However, Bravo didn’t bite, and Kathryn was not asked back.

With Season 10 filming now, there was hope she’d be back in some capacity for the milestone season, but there’s been no news about her participation.

Kathryn hasn’t spoken much about what she is doing now that she is no longer raising her children (they reside with Thomas Ravenel full-time) or filming Southern Charm.

She occasionally posts photos, but it’s hard to tell whether they are current or were saved to post later.

The fiery redhead was once a major force in the Bravo world, but she’s now faded into the background.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.