Is Kathryn Dennis returning to Southern Charm for Season 10?

Season 10 of Southern Charm is set to begin filming in the coming weeks.

This is a monumental season for the Charleston-based show, and Bravo must get it right if the show continues.

Already, news broke that Olivia Flowers wasn’t asked back for another season, which was shocking considering that she was part of the biggest Season 9 storyline.

Southern Charm fans have begged for the return of Kathryn Dennis after her Season 8 appearance was lackluster, and she didn’t return for Season 9.

There’s hope, though.

Craig Conover and Shep Rose have pushed hard for her return, even filming with her during Season 9, but the scenes ended up on the cutting room floor.

Did Kathryn Dennis drop a hint she’s returning?

Kathryn Dennis has been less active on social media after not being part of Season 9 of Southern Charm.

Over the last few months, though, things have changed.

The fiery redhead took to her Instagram Story with a photo of what appeared to be taken on the red carpet. She was all glammed up, and in the bottom right corner, Kathryn wrote, “IYKYK” and added 2024.

Given the timing of the share and all of the drummed-up news about Season 10, this could be a clue about her return.

What do we know about Season 10 of Southern Charm?

So much is happening right now with the chatter about Southern Charm Season 10.

Madison LeCroy is returning, and she is bringing some of her friends with her. She hinted at that recently, and it seems a girl named Molly will also be a part of the show.

After Season 9’s questionable casting following the exit of Kathryn Dennis and Naomie Olindo, they added Rod, Rodrigo, and JT. They weren’t what many expected or hoped for at all.

Rod is reportedly not returning for Season 10, and it would be shocking if the others returned in anything except a friend capacity.

We expect Venita Aspen to return, but Leva Bonaparte is rumored to be exiting, too. She is busy with her spin-off, Southern Hospitality, which seems to have grown in popularity following Season 2.

As for the men, we can’t imagine replacing Shep Rose, Craig Conover, or Austen Kroll. However, it would be good if Shep took some time off to reflect and work through his issues following his Season 9 revelations.

More information about the Season 10 cast will be available when filming begins. It will be interesting to see if Kathryn Dennis is on her way back, too.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.