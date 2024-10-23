Southern Charm death: Michael Kelcourse dead at 71

There is sad news this week for Southern Charm fans.

Michael Kelcourse, the beloved butler of Miss Patricia Altschul, passed away earlier this week at 71.

It’s been a tough month for the reality TV butler, as he suffered another stroke earlier this month.

He had been living in an assisted living facility following a spinal cord stroke in February 2021.

Miss Patricia had been updating Southern Charm fans who cared for Michael and enjoyed his wit and charm on the show since its inception.

Unfortunately, bouncing back from the spinal cord stroke wasn’t easy for Michael, and after another stroke earlier this month, he just couldn’t regain his health.

Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul announces Michael Kelcourse’s death

On social media, Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul announced the death of her beloved butler, Michael Kelcourse.

She wrote, in part, “It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Michael, who left us yesterday morning in Sarasota. More than just a devoted butler, he was a trusted friend, confidant, and member of our family for over 20 years.”

Michael was there for Miss Patricia throughout the filming of Southern Charm. He helped her host some of the most extravagant parties for the cast and would answer her beck and call.

The Southern Charm star closed the tribute, writing, “I will be devoting this week to remembering Michael. I know he meant so much to so many of you, as he did to us. He will be greatly missed.”

Where has Michael Kelcourse been following his Southern Charm exit?

It’s been some time since Michael Kelcourse was a part of Southern Charm.

Miss Patricia Altschul had hoped he would recover and return to living with her, but that wasn’t the case.

Following his recovery from his spinal cord stroke, Michael was moved to a rehabilitation center. He used a wheelchair following the medical incident.

He then went on to another facility before moving to Sarasota, Florida. There, Michael lived in an assisted living community with his family nearby.

The former Southern Charm butler had been enjoying his time in Florida and adjusting to his new routine. It had been over three years since his initial incident before he suffered another setback earlier this month.

A little over a week before he passed, Michael celebrated turning 71.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus but is expected to return later this year on Bravo.